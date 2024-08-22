New Mint Mobile deal gets you five lines for the price of one

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just surprised us with what's possibly its best-ever deal for those looking to switch over.

For a limited time only, the carrier is currently offering not one, not two, but up to four lines for free when you switch on over from either AT&T or Verizon. All you need to do is buy a single three month plan and voila - you're eligible for an additional four lines if you need.

This new switcher promotion stacks with the myriad of other excellent Mint Mobile deals right now, including the awesome any-three-month plan for $15 deal. That means you can bundle up to five unlimited data lines for the price of just $45 upfront. While this will only be valid for your first three months of service, this is a significant saving versus simply buying the lines outright separately.

As previously stated, this Mint Mobile deal only applies to new customers switching over from Verizon or AT&T. It's also only valid until September 5th, so there's not long to take advantage of it if you're interested.

Get four lines at Mint Mobile for free

Mint Mobile: switch and get up to 4 lines for free

Looking to bring multiple lines over to Mint Mobile? This is the best switching deal we've ever seen from the well-known prepaid carrier. For a limited time only, new customers can buy one three-month plan and get an additional four lines for absolutely free at the carrier. Note that this particular promo is only eligible for those coming over from either AT&T or Verizon, but it does stack with the carrier's excellent 3-month for $15 introductory plan, meaning you can get completely unlimited data on five lines for only $45! This promotion ends 9/5, so don't miss out, folks.

See more: check out all of today's deals at Mint Mobile

Why switch to Mint Mobile?

(Image credit: Future)

Much cheaper plans than the big carriers

No contracts

5G data (but subject to deprioritization)

Mint Mobile is currently one of the best prepaid plans on the market if you're looking to trade-out your pricey plan for something better value. With incredibly low prices across the board (including $30/mo for the unlimited plan), Mint is a top budget choice right now regardless of your needs. Note, however, that the carrier does operate a buy-in-bulk payment model that means you get the best possible value when you pay for a full year of service upfront.

As a prepaid carrier, Mint Mobile is also subject to deprioritization, meaning the parent network T-Mobile may slow down network speeds if the local area is busy. This may or may not be an issue depending on where you live, but it's something to be aware of if you're going with Mint or any prepaid carrier.

Looking for more info? Check our main Mint Mobile guide. Alternatively, see more promotions over at our Mint Mobile deals page.