I've tested Motorola's latest budget phones and I'd highly recommend the Edge 50 Pro for just AU$697

If you're in the market for a new phone and don't have the ability, or simply don't want to drop AU$1,000 on a new phone, you don't need to! If you recently smashed your phone screen, have been clinging to an old model for too long or want to level-up mum's handset this Mother's Day, Amazon has you covered. With Motorola's 2025 suite of devices on the horizon, you can grab the 2024 Motorola Edge 50 Pro at an awesome price.

Having tested it personally, I considered the Edge 50 Pro an ideal device for the average person at its AU$999 price point. That's thanks in large part to its excellent cameras and battery, but also smooth daily performance, beautiful curved-edge display and attractive, IP68-rated design. However, devices like the Samsung Galaxy A56 and Google Pixel 9a have usurped it in 2025.

At AU$697 though, it's an easy recommendation for anyone looking to save without having to deal with sluggish software or a camera that's just not acceptable in 2025.

Motorola Edge 50 Pro: was AU$999 now AU$697 at Amazon Save AU$302 This is a hard phone to beat at this price – especially if you're looking for one of the best cheap camera phones, thanks to its 50MP main, 13MP ultrawide and 10MP telephoto lenses. Despite rocking a comparatively small 4,500mAh battery, it boasts impressive power efficiency – dropping only 35% after almost 7 hours of screen time. Even if it doesn't last long enough to your liking, it can top up to 70% in just 15 minutes thanks to 125W wired charging. Its 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and beautiful 6.7-inch OLED display also deserve a special mention. You won't get the pearl model in this deal – just lavender and black – but we actually preferred those two grippier models.

I came away thoroughly impressed with this phone after writing the Motorola Edge 50 Pro review. The Edge 50 Pro was hard to fault – offering a truly premium feel at a mid-range price and a camera that could help anyone take a quality pic. However, there are a few things that held it back from a full five-star score.

At its original price point, Edge 50 Pro's performance just couldn't compare in power or value to phones like the AU$850 Google Pixel 8a or AU$699 Samsung Galaxy A55 at the time. It works perfectly fine for watching content, texting, scrolling socials, video calling and any other regular activity. But if you're looking to play games or do a lot of productivity work – you might need to look elsewhere.

Lacking power is easier to swallow at this reduced price, but there's still one limitation that could be a deal breaker – three years of software support.

If you're looking for a cheap phone that you can rely on for the long-term, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo offers five years of support, does away with the curved screen and is now down to AU$497.

I've also found a stellar deal on the all-new Samsung Galaxy A56, which will be supported with software updates up until 2031. While our experience with the retailer for the A56 tells us this could be an imported model, one year of Australian warranty and a 14-day money-back guarantee means you won't be stranded if you do encounter any issues with connectivity or otherwise.

Motorola Edge 50 Neo: AU$699 at JB Hi-Fi Save AU$200 Like its sibling above, the Motorola Edge 50 Neo offers impressive value at its price – especially now that it's AU$200 cheaper. Smaller in size, the Neo boasts a 6.4-inch AMOLED display – with no curved edges – that will be attractive to detractors of both larger handsets and curved displays. The Edge 50 family's battery life and stellar fast charging is continued in this model too, with 68W wired charging speeds, 15W wireless charging and a 4,310mAh battery that punches well above its weight.

Samsung Galaxy A56 (256GB): was AU$799 now AU$670 at Becextech Save AU$129 Simply the best budget phone on the market given its price compared to the Pixel 9a, saving AU$130 on the 256GB model is a deal we couldn't ignore. Having written the Samsung Galaxy A56 review myself, I found it to be a truly perfect phone for the average user, with no reason to pay more for a flagship unless you need power for gaming, editing or other high-powered activities, or want to feel the full power of premium AI functionality. Already offering perhaps the best value on the market, this deal makes it the phone to have.