Verizon just quietly launched its best iPhone 16 deal ever - it's now easier to get this flagship for free

Verizon's latest deal on the iPhone 16 offers this exceptional flagship for free alongside a new unlimited data plan without the need for a trade-in. It isn't the first time we've seen this particular promotion, but there's a distinct difference this time that's definitely worth highlighting.

Unlike the previous iteration of this deal, you can now get the device free on either the Ultimate plan or the mid-tier Plus plan. Previously, you needed the high-end plan to be eligible for a device so Verizon has opened this one up to a much wider audience.

On top of that, you can still throw in a free iPad and Apple Watch SE as bonus gifts – a promotion that the carrier has dabbled with regularly over the past few months. This is a pretty great deal even without the free phone, although you will still need to pay for additional cellular lines if you claim the free accessories.

iPhone 16 deal at Verizon

Apple iPhone 16: free with a new line, plus free iPad and Apple Watch with an unlimited plan at Verizon

Verizon's current deal on the iPhone 16 is the best I've seen yet. Right now, no trades are needed at all to get this device for free alongside a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate plan. The carrier offered this deal before but that was tied to the super-pricey Ultimate plan only and not the mid-tier Plus plan. Subsequently, this promo is now more obtainable for those on a budget and you can still throw in a free Apple Watch and iPad as bonus gifts. Note: you need to pay extra per month for accessory cellular lines if you claim these freebies.

If for whatever reason this Verizon deal on the iPhone 16 isn't doing it for you, note that you can get an almost-identical promotion on the Galaxy S25 too.

Right now, this brand new Android flagship is available for free under the same terms alongside a Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE. You're getting about the same value in terms of extras here so it's a great option if you'd like to try something a little different.

More great Verizon deals to check out today

Samsung Galaxy S25: free with a trade-in and unlimited plan, plus free tablet and watch at Verizon

Verizon's deal on the new Galaxy S25 is easily one of the strongest carrier options on the market right now. The setup of this deal is essentially the same as the one on the iPhone 16 above. All you need is a new line on either a Plus or Ultimate unlimited plan and you can claim a free device without needing to trade in. On top of that, Verizon is also offering a free Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE as bonus gifts, although you will have to pay a little extra per month on associated cellular lines if you claim these.