The iPhone 14 is now free at Verizon for the first time ever without a trade

Verizon has just posted what's easily its best iPhone 14 deal yet, with the device now available for free with a new line on an unlimited data plan.

Previously, a free device was locked behind a trade-in rebate so this new promotion waives a criteria that not all customers were eligible for. While you'll still need that new line on an unlimited data plan, this Verizon deal is a lot more approachable now you don't have to hand over a relatively high-value device.

Alongside the promotion on the iPhone 14, customers at Verizon can also bundle in an Apple Watch for $5 per month and get $280 off a new iPad. This is a really easy way to pick up some cheap accessories but note that you will have to pay for those device lines separately, so factor that into your costs before you jump on board.

iPhone 14 now free at Verizon

Apple iPhone 14: free with an unlimited data plan, plus $280 off an iPad and Apple Watch at Verizon

Verizon has just dropped its best iPhone deal ever on the standard iPhone 14 this week. Previously, a trade-in was needed to get this device for free but that's no longer the case as you can get the device as a freebie on a new unlimited data line. If you want some cheap accessories, you can also bundle in an Apple Watch for just $5 and get $280 off an iPad, although you will need to pay for those device lines separately.

How good is this iPhone 14 deal really?

(Image credit: Future / Lance Ulanoff)

The first time the iPhone 14 has been offered for "free" without a trade

We've seen the iPhone 14 Plus available under the same terms before

Still need that pricey unlimited plan

This is definitely the best iPhone 14 deal that Verizon has offered since the device was originally launched back in 2022. Note, however, that all the usual caveats that you have with big carrier cell phone deals also apply to this promotion - most notably that you'll need a premium unlimited data plan to be eligible.

It's also worth noting that we've seen Verizon offer the iPhone 14 Plus for free under the same terms before, which is technically a higher-value device than the standard iPhone 14 (just not as popular). If you're a fan of a phone with a bigger screen, then it could be worth waiting it out until Verizon re-posts a similar promotion on the 14 Plus model.