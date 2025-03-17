Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless

Visible Wireless' deal on the new iPhone 16e was so popular when it debuted a few weeks ago that it sold out in a day - but now, it's finally back in stock. Currently, you can get a massive $600 rebate on the iPhone 16e when you pick it up alongside a new line on the Visible Plus plan.

That brings the price of this brand-new device down to just $99 and you don't even need a trade-in to be eligible.

This particular promotion is valid for both pay-upfront and financing options since the carrier gives you a rebate via monthly service credits. Unfortunately, it's not an upfront discount – instead, you'll get a monthly discount on your bill over the duration of a two-year period.

It's still a great saving, however, since the Visible Wireless Plus plan is already one of the best value prepaid plans on the market if you want unlimited data on a budget.

Apple iPhone 16e deal at Visible Wireless

Apple iPhone 16e: get $600 service credit with a Visible Plus plan

Visible's opening iPhone 16e deal is so good that it sold out in a day when it debuted. It's back again now, however, so don't miss your chance to get a massive $600 rebate over the duration of 24 months when you pick up this device alongside a new line on the Visible Plus plan.

The required plan here is the $45/mo Visible Plus plan, which is the more premium of the two available plans at the carrier. It's more expensive than some prepaid options on the market but it's decent value for what you get - namely 50 GB/mo of premium data on the Verizon Wideband 5G network, unlimited mobile hotspot at 10Mbps, and 720p video streaming.

If you're not looking to pick up a device, then instead use the code 35PLUS at checkout to get an exceptional $10 per month discount on the Visible Plus plan. That's an unlimited discount, by the way, so it's a fantastic choice if you're thinking about sticking with Visible for the long run (it lasts for as long as you stick with the carrier).

See what else is available this week with our main best Visible deals page.