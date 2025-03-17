Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless

Deals
By published

No trade-ins are needed for this excellent plan and phone combo

Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
(Image credit: Future)

Visible Wireless' deal on the new iPhone 16e was so popular when it debuted a few weeks ago that it sold out in a day - but now, it's finally back in stock. Currently, you can get a massive $600 rebate on the iPhone 16e when you pick it up alongside a new line on the Visible Plus plan.

That brings the price of this brand-new device down to just $99 and you don't even need a trade-in to be eligible.

This particular promotion is valid for both pay-upfront and financing options since the carrier gives you a rebate via monthly service credits. Unfortunately, it's not an upfront discount – instead, you'll get a monthly discount on your bill over the duration of a two-year period.

It's still a great saving, however, since the Visible Wireless Plus plan is already one of the best value prepaid plans on the market if you want unlimited data on a budget.

Apple iPhone 16e deal at Visible Wireless

Apple iPhone 16e: get $600 service credit with a Visible Plus plan

Apple iPhone 16e: get $600 service credit with a Visible Plus plan
Visible's opening iPhone 16e deal is so good that it sold out in a day when it debuted. It's back again now, however, so don't miss your chance to get a massive $600 rebate over the duration of 24 months when you pick up this device alongside a new line on the Visible Plus plan.

View Deal

The required plan here is the $45/mo Visible Plus plan, which is the more premium of the two available plans at the carrier. It's more expensive than some prepaid options on the market but it's decent value for what you get - namely 50 GB/mo of premium data on the Verizon Wideband 5G network, unlimited mobile hotspot at 10Mbps, and 720p video streaming.

If you're not looking to pick up a device, then instead use the code 35PLUS at checkout to get an exceptional $10 per month discount on the Visible Plus plan. That's an unlimited discount, by the way, so it's a fantastic choice if you're thinking about sticking with Visible for the long run (it lasts for as long as you stick with the carrier).

See what else is available this week with our main best Visible deals page.

See more Phone Deals
Alex Whitelock
Alex Whitelock
Deals Editor

Alex is TechRadar's deals editor, specializing in getting our readers the best bang for the buck on the tech that we know and love. He's a dab hand at covering retailer events like Black Friday and Amazon Prime Day having over seven years of e-commerce experience at Future PLC; including bylines at our sister sites T3 and GamesRadar. Alex's expertise touches on most areas of TechRadar but he has a particular love for phones, laptops, and cameras, being an avid photographer. Outside of work, you'll find him indulging his love for street and travel photography, at home working on music, or down at the local climbing gym.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple iPhone 13 on green background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Forget the iPhone 16e, if you want a budget iPhone deal head on over to Visible and get a free iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with big savings text overlay
Total Wireless' latest iPhone 16e deal gets you $300 off plus a cheap plan for a year
Apple iPhone 16e on orange background with big savings text overlay
Verizon's iPhone 16e deal can get you the device for free - here's why I'd buy the iPhone 16 instead
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background
This week's best Apple iPhone 16e deals: where to get the latest iPhone for cheap
Apple iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 15 on pink background
Best iPhone deals for March 2025: latest 16 series, free devices, and more
Apple iPhone 16 on purple background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon just quietly launched its best iPhone 16 deal ever - it's now easier to get this flagship for free
Latest in iPhone
iPad mini 2021
Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review
The iPhone 17 Air could have an affordable price, and better battery life than you might have expected
Apple iPhone 16 Pro HANDS ON
Leaked iPhone 17 dummy units may have given us our best look yet at all four models
Three iPhone 16 handsets on show
Apple could launch an iPhone 17 Ultra this year – but we've heard these rumors before
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on sky blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon has just quietly debuted its best iPhone 16 Pro deal yet - get it for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo
Latest in Deals
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Quick! One of the best iPhone 16e deals is back in stock – get a device for just $99 at Visible Wireless
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 28 deals I'd buy from Apple, LG, Samsung and more
Ring video doorbell on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Refurbished Ring doorbells are going cheap at Amazon, with up to 50% off good-as-new devices
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on sky blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon has just quietly debuted its best iPhone 16 Pro deal yet - get it for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with big savings text overlay
Total Wireless' latest iPhone 16e deal gets you $300 off plus a cheap plan for a year
A garmin forerrunner 55 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Sprint! The best cheap Garmin for runners is back down to its lowest-ever price
More about iphone
iPad mini 2021

Huawei might have beaten Apple to the folding phone finish line by creating a foldable 'iPad mini'
Apple iPhone 16 Plus Review

The iPhone 17 Air could have an affordable price, and better battery life than you might have expected
Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic

Knights of the Old Republic remake developer Saber Interactive states all its projects are 'still in development'
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung OLED TV, MacBook Air and Bose headphones on a blue background next to TechRadar Don&#039;t Miss badge
Best Buy's massive Tech Fest sale is live – here are 28 deals I'd buy from Apple, LG, Samsung and more
SAMSUNG T7 Portable SSD in gray on magenta pink background with price cut text on it
This spacious 2TB Samsung Portable SSD drops to its lowest price in over a year
TV deals
Amazon has a ton of cheap TVs on sale for March Madness – deals starting at $79.99
Hisense 65-Inch Class U6 Series Mini-LED ULED 4K UHD Google Smart TV 65U6N 2024 Model with NBA player on screen over a red background with a big savings icon next to it
The Hisense U6N is an impressive budget mini-LED TV and it's now less than $500
Apple iPhone 16 Pro on sky blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Verizon has just quietly debuted its best iPhone 16 Pro deal yet - get it for free alongside a plan that costs just $25/mo
Apple iPhone 16e on blue background with big savings text overlay
Total Wireless' latest iPhone 16e deal gets you $300 off plus a cheap plan for a year
iRobot Roomba Vac Robot Vacuum Q0120 with iRobot app displayed on green background with TechRadar don&#039;t miss sign
This cheap entry-level Roomba robot vacuum is now almost 50% off at Amazon
Ring video doorbell on blue background with white text reading &#039;TechRadar don&#039;t miss&#039;
Refurbished Ring doorbells are going cheap at Amazon, with up to 50% off good-as-new devices
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds on a purple background with text saying Big Savings next to them.
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds provide great ANC and they're down to $149
A garmin forerrunner 55 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Sprint! The best cheap Garmin for runners is back down to its lowest-ever price