It's a good time to upgrade to the iPhone 16 Pro – Vodafone and Optus EOFY sales slash up to AU$910 off the Apple flagship
You will need to sign up for a plan though
The iPhone 16 Pro is an excellent smartphone, packed with great cameras, performance and a gorgeous screen. And, with EOFY sales wrapping up on June 30, now is one of the best times to buy.
Thanks to the upcoming iPhone 17 family (including the rumoured iPhone 17 Air), we're finally seeing great discounts on the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro with Apple EOFY sales happening here and there.
The Good Guys, Amazon and JB Hi-Fi are offering some of the best end of financial year deals on the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max. Still, despite heavy discounts, buying one outright is a hard ask for many Australians, even if you factor in a boosted tax return.
That's where these Vodafone and Optus EOFY sales come in. Offering big iPhone 16 Pro discounts, bonus devices and SIM plan savings from two of Australia's biggest telcos, the deals below are perfect for those who want to upgrade without a large upfront sum.
Save up to AU$910 on the Apple iPhone 16 Pro
This Vodafone deal is hard to ignore, though you have to stay connected for 36 months to get the full AU$910 saving. Taking AU$558 off the price of the device itself, it also cuts Vodafone's stellar AU$49 Small plan (currently offering 100GB of data) down to just AU$36.55 p/m for the length of the repayment. The same deal is available over 12 and 24 months, though you'll save only AU$552 on the device itself in conjunction with the SIM plan savings.
Regular total price over 36 months: AU$3,562.92 | Total price over 36 months with this deal: AU$2,556.72
Get an Apple Watch 10 for just AU$99 with an iPhone 16 Pro
Optus isn't offering a discount on the handset itself, but a 20% discount on the first 12 months of its Small and Medium SIM plans makes this deal even sweeter. The star of this deal, however, is the Apple Watch Series 10 that's thrown in for just AU$99 when you stay connected over 24 or 36 months. Retailing for AU$649 (down to AU$499 now at JB Hi-Fi), this is a must-have deal if you've been considering an Apple Watch.
Deals above not quite tickling your fancy? As previously mentioned, the iPhone 16 range – in particular the Pro and Pro Max devices – are seeing massive EOFY discounts. Check out our favourite outright deals below, but be sure to pair them with one of our favourite SIM-only plans to maximise your value.
Getting the biggest and best iPhone on the market for less than AU$2000 is a win in our book. As Apple's most powerful phone ever, it's the ultimate iPhone for both work and play, featuring a screen, camera and a battery life that combine into what we called "the big-screen smartphone of your dreams" in our iPhone 16 Pro Max review.
The iPhone 16 Pro offers the exact same performance as the Pro Max model but in a more pocketable 6.3-inch frame. At just over AU$1,500, it's a marvelous device. One of the best phones on the market (though the Max takes the top iPhone spot in our list), it offers excellence across the board, led by its impressive cameras.
While the older model may not fully match its successor, it comes remarkably close, as we found in our iPhone 15 Pro Max vs iPhone 16 Pro Max comparison. And, importantly, while it offers supreme gaming power and excellent photography, it's also one of the only non-iPhone 16 devices (along with the 15 Pro) to offer Apple Intelligence features.
