Forget Disney Plus: celebrate Binge’s 5th birthday with five months for just AU$5 p/m

If you haven't thought about Binge since HBO Max launched in Australia, now's the time to pay attention to the Aussie streaming service once again. In one of our favourite EOFY sales of the year, from now (June 25) until June 30, Binge is celebrating its fifth birthday by cutting Basic subscription in half to just AU$5 p/m for five months – that's just AU$25!

There's no denying it's been a tough last few months for Binge – its claim as the home of HBO in Australia was its biggest drawcard, and it's no longer that. However, there's still plenty of value to be found – especially when it costs just AU$5 a month. And considering competitors Disney Plus, Stan and Max's cheapest subscriptions all start above AU$10 p/m, this deal is absolute steal.

This deal comes at the perfect time, too. Binge has just signed a multi-year agreement with Sony Pictures Television to bring classic sitcoms like The Nanny and Married... with Children, award-winning dramas like Mr Mercedes and Hannibal, blockbuster movies like the Spider-Man and Ghostbusters franchises, and the new BAFTA-winning series Mr Loverman, exclusively to the platform.

Binge Basic | was AU$10 now AU$5 p/m for five months

Save AU$25 While it might no longer be the home of HBO, Binge still offers significant value for just AU$25 – the price of a one-month premium subscription to a service like Netflix. Binge is also home to series like The Great British Bake Off, Downtown Abbey, The Twelve, Day of the Jackal, Mr Inbetween, The Office, Colin from Accounts, Mash and The Walking Dead, as well as movies like Anora, Longlegs, Fifty Shades of Grey and How to Train Your Dragon.

All of the above are highly recommended, but Mix Tape is a key recent addition to Binge, garnering critical acclaim. Comprising four one-hour episodes, this original Aussie mini-series is worth the AU$5 monthly payment all on its own. Adapted from Jane Sanderson's novel, Mix Tape takes viewers back to their first love – following Daniel and Alison who fall in love as teenagers and reconnect years later through shared musical memories.

And, while subscribers can watch free-to-air NRL and AFL games, thanks to Kayo integration, the biggest attraction for sports fans right now is the ability to watch the Fifa Club World Cup on Binge – with clubs from all around the world like PSG, Inter Miami, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Juventus battle for glory.

What does a Binge Basic subscription actually include? For just AU$5 p/m this is what you'll get:

Streaming to a single device at a time in HD resolution

An impressive content library of 1,993 titles, comprising 937 movies and 1,056 television shows

No lock-in contract, so you can cancel at any time

Compared to higher tiers, the biggest downside to this cheapest tier is ads and HD viewing, as opposed to the ad-free 4K content of pricier subscriptions. However, commercials will only add up to 5 minutes per hour.

If you're not sold, you can read more of our thoughts on the best streaming services in Australia to find the best platform for you.