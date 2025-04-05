Hurry! The latest iPhone 16 falls to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

The problem with the latest iPhones is that you have to pay a premium for them. That is the case most of the time, but thanks to a new deal, you can pick up the latest iPhone 16 at Amazon for £698 (was £799). This is the lowest price we've ever seen it in the UK.

When it comes to the best phones in the world right now, the iPhone is right up there at the top. Having owned an iPhone for a number of years, I can testify to the phone's power, quality, and user-friendliness. Having moved away from Android, I can't ever see myself going back.

And now's your chance to grab one of the latest iPhone 16 models for a record-low price.

Today's best iPhone 16 deal

Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £698 at Amazon We love this phone's compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility. It's also made for Apple Intelligence, which will help you write and express yourself as well as increase productivity. Get it for under £700 while you still can.

In our iPhone 16 review, we said, "the speed of Apple’s A18 platform, combined with two excellent cameras and an entirely new Camera Control button, make the iPhone 16 a great choice for folks who don’t need to go Pro".

The iPhone 16 also has a new and innovative Camera Control button, which can be used as a traditional shutter button or as a capacitive button that lets you zoom and adjust exposure. Very clever!

You might think that the superfast A18 chipset would drain the battery quickly, but a high-capacity battery and fast 45W charging speed keep you going for longer. We also love the incredible 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen that delivers beautiful visuals.

