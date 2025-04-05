Hurry! The latest iPhone 16 falls to its lowest-ever price at Amazon

Deals
By published

Get the iPhone 16 for under £700 in this limited-time deal

iPhone 16
(Image credit: Future)

The problem with the latest iPhones is that you have to pay a premium for them. That is the case most of the time, but thanks to a new deal, you can pick up the latest iPhone 16 at Amazon for £698 (was £799). This is the lowest price we've ever seen it in the UK.

When it comes to the best phones in the world right now, the iPhone is right up there at the top. Having owned an iPhone for a number of years, I can testify to the phone's power, quality, and user-friendliness. Having moved away from Android, I can't ever see myself going back.

And now's your chance to grab one of the latest iPhone 16 models for a record-low price.

Today's best iPhone 16 deal

Apple iPhone 16
Apple iPhone 16: was £799 now £698 at Amazon

We love this phone's compact size, A18 chipset, excellent cameras, and future-proof software compatibility. It's also made for Apple Intelligence, which will help you write and express yourself as well as increase productivity. Get it for under £700 while you still can.

View Deal

In our iPhone 16 review, we said, "the speed of Apple’s A18 platform, combined with two excellent cameras and an entirely new Camera Control button, make the iPhone 16 a great choice for folks who don’t need to go Pro".

The iPhone 16 also has a new and innovative Camera Control button, which can be used as a traditional shutter button or as a capacitive button that lets you zoom and adjust exposure. Very clever!

You might think that the superfast A18 chipset would drain the battery quickly, but a high-capacity battery and fast 45W charging speed keep you going for longer. We also love the incredible 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen that delivers beautiful visuals.

If you're open to other iPhone models, then our iPhone deals hub is what you need. You can also compare all the best phones available at the moment with our best phone buying guide.

See more Phone Deals
Paul Hatton
Freelance writer

Paul is a digital expert. In the 20 years since he graduated with a first-class honours degree in Computer Science, Paul has been actively involved in a variety of different tech and creative industries that make him the go-to guy for reviews, opinion pieces, and featured articles. With a particular love of all things visual, including photography, videography, and 3D visualisation Paul is never far from a camera or other piece of tech that gets his creative juices going. You'll also find his writing in other places, including Creative Bloq, Digital Camera World, and 3D World Magazine. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about iphone
A hand holding the Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max

‘Possible, but not probable': analysts react to rumors of a $2,300 iPhone after Trump tariffs
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max REVIEW

The iPhone 17 Pro might have a shorter distance optical zoom than its predecessor – here’s why that could be a good thing
A triptych image of the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra, the RayNeo Air 3s and the Onyx Boox Palma 2.

5 smartest tech reviews of the week: mind-blowing AR glasses and Samsung’s AI-powered vacuum
See more latest
Most Popular
LG C4 OLED TV
Our number one rated TV just crashed to its lowest price yet ahead of the Final Four
Samsung Galaxy S25 in mint green on green background with price cut text overlay
Mint Mobile's latest sale can save you up to $400 on Google Pixel 9, Galaxy S25 and more
Google Pixel 9
The fantastic Google Pixel 9 just hit a great low price at Amazon - save $200
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 in pink on blue background with don&#039;t miss text overlay
Samsung just quietly posted its best Galaxy Z Fold 6 deal ever, with a massive $1,300 discount up for grabs
Samsung 70-Inch Class QLED 4K Q60D Series Quantum HDR Smart TV on yellow background with lowest price text
Our best-rated budget 70-inch Samsung QLED TV just dropped below $700
Surfshark
Run! Surfshark is now only $1.99 per month in its birthday sale – and that's not even the best deal
eSIM setup screen displayed on iPhone 14 Pro
Affected by the recent earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand? These eSIM deals will help you stay in touch
Best Buy sale deals 2025
Beat the tariffs with Best Buy's weekend sale: Switch 2, cheap TVs, laptops, and more
Hisense U7N lowest price deal image
The Hisense U7N is one of the best budget TVs I've ever tested, and it's just dropped to a record-low price at Amazon
An Apple MacBook Air with M2 chip on a green background with text saying Lowest Price.
Skip the latest model and save $250 on the powerful Apple MacBook Air M2