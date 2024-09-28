Verizon's epic iPhone 16 flash sale ends soon - get $640 off without a trade-in

Apple fans take note: there are only a few days left of Verizon's excellent flash sale on the latest iPhone 16 series. You've got until the end of the month to get a massive discount of up to $650 on any of these stunning devices without the usual trade-in rebate.

While you'll still need a new Plus or Ultimate unlimited line depending on which device you go for, these are awesome Verizon deals for those who don't have a decent device ready to hand over. It's quite simply the biggest saving we've seen yet for iPhone 16 deals and likely the best carrier promotion we'll see this side of Black Friday in November.

Note, if you're eligible, then you can still trade in to get an enhanced rebate of up to $1,000 off right now, which matches other rebates at carriers. Unfortunately, with both avenues you'll still have to sign up for a lengthy 36-month unlimited plan, although these deals are available to both new and existing customers at Verizon.

Verizon iPhone 16 flash sale

Apple iPhone 16: $23.05 $5/mo with an unlimited plan at Verizon

For the first time ever you can get an exceptional discount on the iPhone 16 at Verizon without the need to trade in an old device. While you'll still need a new line on an unlimited plan, this is a massive $655 total saving over the duration of a 36-month plan. This is also the only deal featured on our list that is eligible with the more reasonably priced Unlimited Plus plan as well as the more premium Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Apple iPhone 16 Plus: $25.83 $10/mo with an unlimited plan at Verizon

The iPhone 16 Plus is $10 per month right now alongside a new line on an Ultimate unlimited - a pretty good deal in isolation, but one that we wouldn't rank quite as good as the deal on the standard iPhone 16 Plus above. Unless you really, really want that larger display, then we'd recommend going for the Pro deal just below as it's a higher-value device and available for the same price under the same terms.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro: $27.77 $10/mo with an unlimited plan at Verizon

The iPhone 16 Pro is available for just $10 per month for the duration of a 36-month plan when you pick it up with a new line on an Unlimited Ultimate plan at Verizon. An amazing deal overall, this will save you a whopping $640 in total without the usual need for the pesky trade-in criteria that's common among the major carriers.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max: $33.33 $15/mo with an unlimited plan at Verizon

Finally, Verizon's iPhone 16 deals also apply to the stunning iPhone 16 Pro Max. As you'd expect, this one will set you back more cash but it's still possible to get a massive discount without the usual trade-in when you pick up a device on a new Unlimited Ultimate line. At $15/mo, this is currently the cheapest non-trade-in iPhone 16 Pro Max deal on the market, although the plan itself can cost a pretty penny.

