You can get a brand-new Google Pixel 9 for just $399 at Mint Mobile today

The prepaid carrier Mint Mobile has just listed one of the best deals I've seen yet on the stunning new Google Pixel 9 flagship. This device is currently available with a massive $400 upfront discount when you pair it up with one of the carrier's excellent prepaid plans, bringing the brand-new handset down to $399.

While you need to pair it up with a plan, Mint also offers new customers a full year of service on its unlimited plan for just $15 per month if you pay $180 upfront. In short, you can bundle up your device alongside a cheap cell phone plan when combining these offers.

In total, you saving $580 here while signing up for one of the best prepaid plans on the market right now. Mint's unlimited plan features 40GB of speedy 5G data, unlimited talk and text, and 10GB of mobile hotspot per month. Not bad considering it comes in at around half the usual price of the competition at the major carriers.

Google Pixel 9 deal at Mint Mobile

Google Pixel 9: was $799 now $399 with one year of unlimited data for $180 at Mint Mobile

The Google Pixel 9 was already great value but Mint Mobile's latest deal offers a massive $400 off this stunning device when you pair it up with one of the carrier's excellent prepaid plans. This promotion stacks with Mint's other deal for new customers that lets you get a full year of unlimited data for just $15 per month, which means not just a cheap device - but a very, very cheap plan too.

Note that we've already seen a similar deal on the higher-end Google Pixel 9 Pro XL sell out at Mint Mobile so it's worth picking this promotion up sooner rather than later. It's easily the best Mint Mobile deal available right now for those on the hunt for a speedy device without breaking the bank.

As a device, the Google Pixel 9 is well worth considering too. Alongside a refreshed design, brand new chipset, upgraded display, and bigger battery, it's also packed full of all the latest AI integration features. If you're interested, check out our Google Pixel 9 review for more details.

Check out our Google Pixel 9 deals page for more options from other carriers this week.