Verizon's Pixel Fold deal offers $900 off and a free Pixel Watch - here's how

Eying up that shiny new Google Pixel Fold? One of the best options for preorders right now is over at Verizon, with the carrier offering a potent array of promotions that can be stacked together for up to $1,600 in added value.

First up, there's a trade-in rebate of up to $900, which can be used to cut 50% off your device payments over a 36-month contract. This isn't the biggest rebate we've ever seen from the carrier (you can get $1,000 off a Galaxy S23 Ultra, for example), but it's pretty competitive overall.

Secondly - and this is a promo that's often hidden away in the T&Cs - is a $200 gift card for new customers. While existing customers have to sit this one out, this account credit for switchers can be used towards both plan and device payments, which makes it a very handy little deal indeed.

Thirdly, Verizon is also throwing in a free cellular Google Pixel Watch on top, which equates to another $400 in value. You'll need a separate line for this device, but this is again another potentially great deal for those who want to bundle in some accessories. Combined with the trade-in rebate and new customer gift card, you've got some fantastic value deals that can really offset the $2,000+ costs that an unlimited plan can incur over a 36-month contract duration.

Check out our Google Pixel Fold hands-on review for our latest thoughts on this awesome new foldable device from Google.

Google Pixel Fold deals at Verizon

Google Pixel Fold: up to $900 off with a trade, free Pixel Watch, and $200 for new customers at Verizon

Verizon's Google Pixel Fold deals can be combined for some serious value today thanks to a $900 trade-in rebate, free Pixel Watch, and a $200 coupon for switchers, all of which are eligible with an unlimited data plan. Note that the device is open for preorder now ahead of a slated delivery date of Tues, July 18.

While you're here, why not head on over to our main Verizon deals page for the carrier's latest promotions on other devices. Also, bookmark our Amazon Prime Day page if you're looking for more expert recommendations during this mega-sale next month.