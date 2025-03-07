There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update

Google Pixel phones are apparently kicking out some strange vibrations after the recent March update.

Over on the Google Pixel subreddit multiple Pixel users reporting that after they install the update the haptic vibrations their Pixel phones are serving up feel different than before.

Some notice this when typing on the Pixel virtual keyboard, while others claim that all vibrations feel different.

One poster going by the handle of Krysnosis noted: "On typing I don't feel it, but the back gesture I immediately felt the hollow feeling. It has less thunk and doesn't feel as clean. Now, it has a lingering light vibration. Before, it just ended cleanly."

It's hard to narrow down whether these changes are affecting particular Pixel models, or most Pixel phones that qualify for the update.

But the general vibe of the Reddit thread is that the change in vibrations feel less direct and robust, something that wasn't met with approval from those affected.

There's no mention of any changes to haptics or the intensity of the vibrations in Google's changelog for the March 2025 update, so this would appear to be a bug.

I'm in the process of downloading an update for my Google Pixel 9 Pro, which is taking some time due to my slow internet, so I'm afraid I can't bring you any insight from my side just yet.

The folks at 9to5Google say they haven't noticed any vibration changes on their Pixel 9 models; however, The Verge reported detecting vibration changes in the Google Pixel 8 phones, while Reddit users noted that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been affected.

So it's all a little strange, and Google has yet to comment on the vibration issues. If you've notices changes to vibrations on your Pixel, let me know in the comments below.