There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update

News
By
published

Not so good vibrations

Google Pixel 9
(Image credit: Peter Hoffmann)

Google Pixel phones are apparently kicking out some strange vibrations after the recent March update.

Over on the Google Pixel subreddit multiple Pixel users reporting that after they install the update the haptic vibrations their Pixel phones are serving up feel different than before.

Some notice this when typing on the Pixel virtual keyboard, while others claim that all vibrations feel different.

One poster going by the handle of Krysnosis noted: "On typing I don't feel it, but the back gesture I immediately felt the hollow feeling. It has less thunk and doesn't feel as clean. Now, it has a lingering light vibration. Before, it just ended cleanly."

It's hard to narrow down whether these changes are affecting particular Pixel models, or most Pixel phones that qualify for the update.

But the general vibe of the Reddit thread is that the change in vibrations feel less direct and robust, something that wasn't met with approval from those affected.

There's no mention of any changes to haptics or the intensity of the vibrations in Google's changelog for the March 2025 update, so this would appear to be a bug.

I'm in the process of downloading an update for my Google Pixel 9 Pro, which is taking some time due to my slow internet, so I'm afraid I can't bring you any insight from my side just yet.

The folks at 9to5Google say they haven't noticed any vibration changes on their Pixel 9 models; however, The Verge reported detecting vibration changes in the Google Pixel 8 phones, while Reddit users noted that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro have been affected.

So it's all a little strange, and Google has yet to comment on the vibration issues. If you've notices changes to vibrations on your Pixel, let me know in the comments below.

You might also like

See more News about Phones
TOPICS
Roland Moore-Colyer
Managing Editor, Mobile Computing

Roland Moore-Colyer is Managing Editor at TechRadar with a focus on phones and tablets, but a general interest in all things tech, especially those with a good story behind them. He can also be found writing about games, computers, and cars when the occasion arrives, and supports with the day-to-day running of TechRadar. When not at his desk Roland can be found wandering around London, often with a look of curiosity on his face and a nose for food markets. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review back handheld
This leaked Pixel upgrade for vibrations could help Android match one of the iPhone's best hidden features
The Google Pixel 9 Pro on an orange background
The Google Pixel 9 Pro may have a serious design issue, with some units literally peeling apart
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Your older Pixel phone just got a performance and camera boost thanks to Google's new software update
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Here are the 7 best Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 features landing in March’s Pixel Feature Drop
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 beta users are reporting major battery drain issues – but I’m not too worried about it
Fitbit Versa 3
'It lasts less than a day' – Fitbit users furious over update that crushes battery life
Latest in Google Pixel Phones
Google Pixel 9
There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update
Google Pixel 8a
Latest leaked Google Pixel 9a images hint at new purple color and the tiniest of camera bumps
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Your older Pixel phone just got a performance and camera boost thanks to Google's new software update
Google Pixel 9 Pro
Here are the 7 best Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3 features landing in March’s Pixel Feature Drop
Google Pixel 9 on blue background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the iPhone 16e - the Google Pixel 9 has just dropped to a record low of $599
Google Pixel 8a in aloe green showing
New Google Pixel 9a leaks tease color options, and satellite connectivity to take on the iPhone 16e
Latest in News
Google Pixel 9
There's something strange going on with Google Pixel phone vibrations after the latest update
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
Victrola Stream Carbon turntable playing David Bowie, with the tonearm being operated
Victrola putting Bluetooth in its Sonos-only turntables is the hi-fi equivalent of ‘I think we should see other people’
Android 16 logo on a phone
Android 16 beta users are reporting major battery drain issues – but I’m not too worried about it
Woman holding phone in field with Spotify app onscreen
The Spotify bug that shows ads to Premium subscribers has finally been fixed - for now at least
More about google pixel phones
Google Pixel 8a

Latest leaked Google Pixel 9a images hint at new purple color and the tiniest of camera bumps
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Your older Pixel phone just got a performance and camera boost thanks to Google's new software update
AI Studios

What is AI Studios by DeepBrain? Everything we know about the AI avatar maker

See more latest
Most Popular
Cryptocurrencies
Ransomware’s favorite Russian crypto exchange seized by law enforcement
NordVPN running on a desktop, mobile devices, Apple TV, a router and a game console
NordVPN reacts to results from its latest security audit
The Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming PC
AMD's new driver adds AFMF 2.1 support for improved frame generation - and it could be a game-changer for handheld gaming PCs
Wordpress brand logo on computer screen. Man typing on the keyboard.
Thousands of WordPress sites targeted with malicious plugin backdoor attacks
A masculine hand holding the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 Ti
Budget gamers rejoice as Nvidia RTX 5050 and RTX 5060 are rumored to launch in April
Insecure network with several red platforms connected through glowing data lines and a black hat hacker symbol
Another huge new botnet is infecting thousands of webcams and video recorders for DDoS attacks
Victrola Stream Carbon turntable playing David Bowie, with the tonearm being operated
Victrola putting Bluetooth in its Sonos-only turntables is the hi-fi equivalent of ‘I think we should see other people’
XXX Nightshift promotional art.
Disco Elysium successor XXX Nightshift nets some serious musical talent
Quordle on a smartphone held in a hand
Quordle hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #1139)
NYT Strands homescreen on a mobile phone screen, on a light blue background
NYT Strands hints and answers for Saturday, March 8 (game #370)