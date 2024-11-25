The Google Pixel 8a is the best Android phone if you want a bargain - and now its even better value thanks to this early Black Friday deal

If you're after a great deal on an Android phone this season, then good news, because thanks to some early Black Friday deals, you can now grab the Google Pixel 8a at Amazon for £354 (was £499). This brings the the Pixel 8a down by almost a third

And over in the US, you can get the Google Pixel 8a at Amazon for $399 (was $499) thanks to $100 is being knocked off. Both deals apply to the 128GB version in Obsidian, although other colors are available with a slightly reduced savings. In both territories, the 256GB model is also being discounted, although again the savings aren't as good (23% in the UK and 18% in the US).

Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for Google Pixel 8a deals in your area.

Today's best Google Pixel 8a deals

Google Pixel 8a: was £499 now £354 at Amazon The Google Pixel 8a is a very capable android smartphone for a bargain price, packing in 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, as well as Google's Tensor G3 chipset for snappy performance.

Google Pixel 8a: was $499 now $399 at Amazon Over in the US, you can get the Pixel 8a with 128GB of storage for a great price too, thanks to a 20% discount at Amazon. As with the UK deal, various colorways are on offer, and the 256GB version is also getting an 18% discount.

The Google Pixel 8a has always represented great value in our eyes, but this deal makes it even better. It comes equipped with the same Google Tensor G3 chipset found in the more power Pixel 8 models, as well as 8GB of RAM. The upshot is that we found performance to be pretty much the same between the 8a and the 8.

In our Google Pixel 8a review, we also highlighted its useful AI tools for word processing and photo editing, as well as its projected longevity, with Google committing to seven years of system updates.

As a result, we think the Google Pixel 8a ranks among the best Android phones given its value for money. If you're after something else, though, take a look at our Black Friday phone deals hub for offers on other devices, and if you're only interested in Apple products, then we also have a hub for Black Friday iPhone deals.

More Google Pixel 8a deals

More of today's Black Friday sales in the US

More of today's Black Friday sales in the UK