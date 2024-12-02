Save $150 on the Google Pixel 9 and get one of the best Android phones for less this Cyber Monday
Get the latest Google flagship for a great discount
The Google Pixel 9 is our pick for the best Android phone for the everday user, acting as a powerful gateway to Google's innovative suite of AI tools, as well as the wider Pixel ecosystem. Thanks to a brilliant Cyber Monday deal, you can nab the Pixel 9 at Amazon for a sweetened price of $649 (was $799).
This deal carries over from Black Friday, but don't delay – the shopping season traditionally ends after Cyber Monday, so we think this could be the last chance to grab this great deal.
At a discount of $649, this Pixel 9 deal pits the phone against mid-range competitors like the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE or older iPhone models. This Google handset bests the competition on multiple fronts, however, with a gorgeous display, bolder design, and arguably better cameras.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Black Friday deals in your region.
Today's best Google Pixel 9 deal
The Google Pixel 9 finds itself confidently positioned alongside other leading flagships thanks to its premium build, bold design, and stacked specs sheet. Billed as an AI phone through and through, the Pixel 9 benefits from the full power of Google's Tensor G4 chipset and 12GB of RAM, which keeps things running smoothly with plenty of space for multitasking. A 6.3-inch display and 50MP main camera round out this phone, and make the discounted price of $649 even more appealing.
As our Google Pixel 9 review notes, this is a great phone that packs a lot of hardware power into its baseline flagship price point. This deal brings that cost down even further, which helps to offset the subscription fees if you want Gamini Advanced for the most advanced Gemini AI features.
At 6.3-inches, the Google Pixel strikes a nice balance between portability and usability, and its screen is one of the nicest you'll find at this price point. It also hits hard in the software, design, and battery departments, though those who want blazing fast performance (especially in terms of AI) may be tempted by the Pixel 9 Pro or Pixel 9 Pro XL instead – head over to our roundup of the best Cyber Monday phone deals for the latest deals.
