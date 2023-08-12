Google Pixel 8 video leak reveals a new blue color and Audio Magic Eraser

We're counting down the days to the launch of the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro, and a newly leaked promo video shows off a new blue color for the phone, as well as what seems to be a new audio editing feature.

Posted by EZ on X/Twitter (via 9to5Google), the video shows someone skateboarding down a path. There's a Pixel logo in the top corner and we see the familiar "engineered by Google" phrase that has appeared in previous Pixel promotional material.

With a tap on an Audio Magic Eraser button, the background noise from the skateboard is removed. It would appear to be an AI-powered feature that identifies, isolates and removes noise, leaving more important audio like vocals and music.

Google already offers Magic Eraser, which can remove people and objects from photos with a single tap. Having originally been a Pixel exclusive, the feature is now available to anyone who pays for a Google One storage plan.

Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.#Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro #GooglePixel pic.twitter.com/Tb23MoDuUIAugust 11, 2023 See more

Blue is the color

At the end of the leaked clip we see what looks like the Pixel 8 Pro in a light blue color. It's similar to the Sea color that you can get the Google Pixel 7a in, but it's difficult to say if it's exactly the same shade that we've previously seen.

We do get a glimpse of the rear triple-lens camera module on the Pixel 8 Pro, with the raised bar we know from existing Pixel phones. The flash and the temperature sensor are also visible here, and the metal looks to have a satin finish.

So far, rumors around the Pixel 8 have been mixed. In some areas we're not expecting too much to change: the existing 128GB and 256GB storage options are apparently going to carry over to the new phones as well.

However, we could see a significant upgrade in terms of displays, with screens that improve the brightness and refresh rate rumored to be in the pipeline. If Google sticks to its usual schedule, the Pixel 8 should appear in October.