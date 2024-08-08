Get freebies galore when you buy the Google Pixel 8 or Pixel 8a from EE

With the Google Pixel 9 due to be announced soon, we are beginning to see some incredible deals on the Pixel 8 and 8a line-up of phones. Two of these offers are available at EE as part of the mobile network's back-to-school sales.

For a limited time only, if you buy the Google Pixel 8 at EE then you get a free Asus Chromebook Flip thrown in worth £299.99. Alternatively, if you prefer, you can get the Google Pixel 8a at EE with free Pixel Buds Pro – which would usually cost £199.99.

For both deals you need to sign up for either a 24 or 36-month contract but with half-price deals on contracts with up to unlimited data and savings of over £200 on others, there's no better time to get a phone through EE.

Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8a deals at EE

Google Pixel 8: half-price unlimited data SIMs and a free Asus Chromebook Flip at EE

The Google Pixel 8 comes with an impressive Tensor G3 chipset, several new AI features, and a dual rear camera. With a 24 or 36-month phone contract, EE will throw in an Asus Chromebook Flip for free. The Chromebook is ordinarily £299.99, making this a fantastic deal if you need a good phone and laptop combo for everyday use, college or university.

Google Pixel 8a: save up to £276 and get free Google Pixel Buds Pro at EE

Google's mid-range flagship phone with some free Pixel Buds Pro is a fantastic deal. The phone has a Tensor G3 chipset, many AI features, and a great-looking screen, making it a strong all-rounder on paper at this price. The Pixel Buds Pro, ordinarily £199.99, provide immersive audio, clear calls, and more; they're the perfect earbuds for Pixel.

If you're dead set on getting a Google phone, then the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a are fantastic options. If you're happy to pay a little more, there are plenty of other options that come under the best Pixel phones based on different criteria. As well as a free Chromebook Flip or Pixel Buds Pro, with every purchase, you'll also get seven years of software updates.

The positivity in our Google Pixel 8a review led to the Pixel 8a getting a spot in our best Android phones buying guide. It has a 6.1-inch display, which also looks great thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate that keeps things smooth while you browse or game. It also has a camera with a 64MP main sensor along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera and selfie lens.

If you're happy spending more money, then there are often Google Pixel 8 Pro deals that are worth a look. Alternatively, if you're happy broadening your horizons away from Google then there are plenty of other phone deals to whet your appetite.