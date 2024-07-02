Android gets a handy new split-screen mode just in time for the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google has already set August 13, 2024, as the date it intends to show off new hardware, software, and likely many AI features. Now, though, a fresh report is giving us a better idea of some of the new devices' capabilities.

While we’re fully expecting the Google Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro and a third-generation Pixel Watch, Google could also be getting ready to show off its next-generation foldable – aka a successor to the Pixel Fold.

Android Authority reports that the next foldable – likely called the Pixel 9 Pro Fold – will get some new split-screen functionality. So, if you’re using the device in a portrait orientation, you can easily split the screen and run two apps side-by-side, left to right.

The discovery was made in the Android 14 QPR2 release, which has code for this functionality specific to “portrait foldable.” Considering the next Pixel Fold is expected to have a square aspect ratio, this lines up pretty well, and Android Authority is also giving us a scoop here. The report notes that the main screen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will likely be 2076 x 2152, as the code notes this as the default resolution for the portrait orientation.

This would be a nice quality-of-life upgrade for the forthcoming foldable that answers some of the qualms of the first-generation for multitasking. This purported resolution also aligns with rumors that the main display will adopt a square aspect ratio.

Of course, we’ll need to wait for Google to confirm all of this officially, but considering it’s in the code, there is a good chance we’ll see at least some of this. However, code can change.

Likely, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold or Pixel Fold 2 will likely get an upgrade in terms of processing power in the form of the rumored Tensor G4 chip. Considering Google will likely show off the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro at the event, any new silicon will surely power the trio of fresh devices and likely enable Gemini functionality and more advanced features.

We’ll know for sure in just a matter of weeks, but ahead of Google’s August event, we’re even closer to the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, where we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 arrive alongside the anticipated Galaxy Ring and, potentially, a Galaxy Watch Ultra.