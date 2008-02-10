Intel Core 2 Q9550 2.83GHz review

For now, this is a great powerhouse of a chip and well worth your consideration....until its siblings arrive on the scene

Four extremely powerful processor cores running at 2.83GHz, 12MB of cache, 1,333MHz bus speeds and the latest 45nm process technology. That's the short version of what makes this an astonishingly powerful processor. It is literally state of the art. As the first mainstream member of the 45nm Intel quad-core range, it's also reasonably affordable.

No disappointments

Granted, it will be joined by the even cheaper 2.66GHz Q9450 and 2.33GHz Q9300 models soon. But if you can stretch to the anticipated £250 price tag, you won't be disappointed.

Whatever you throw at it, whether it's the latest games or some heavy duty multi-tasking, it'll keep trucking. Even better, it boasts almost as much overclocking headroom as the more expensive QX6950 model.

