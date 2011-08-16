EVGA GeForce GTX 460 2Win review

An impressive technical achievement, but too expensive compared to other graphics cards

What fresh madness is this? Two full-spec Nvidia GeForce GTX 460 GPUs on a single slab of silicon graphical processing goodness? Either the EVGA GeForce GTX 460 2Win is a stroke of genius in a graphics card or it's something to do with a surplus of old graphics chips...

Nvidia's GeForce GTX 460 is getting rather long in the tooth, after all. Where once it was the darling of the mid-range GPU set, now it's starting to look a little doddery on its tessellated zimmer.

With the superior Radeon HD 6850 coming out cheaper in most retailers, the single-card, 1GB, 336 CUDA Core version looks on a hiding to nothing.

Now EVGA is here, claiming better performance than a GTX 580 in its twin GPU GeForce GTX 460 2Win.

As good as multi-GPU technology has become in the last few years, it's still going to be a struggle trying to uphold EVGA's bold claim.

So can it really stand up against Nvidia's flagship, single GPU card?