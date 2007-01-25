Antec 550W Neo HE review

This may seem like a lot of money to pay for a PSU that you're not going to show off. It does have one trick up its sleeve though - it's very quiet. This is more impressive when you consider its 550W maximum output.

The Neo HE uses a single 80mm fan, which in theory should be louder than the one used by 120mm cooled PSU's. In practice, it's actually quieter - almost silent in fact. Antec has developed the core technology used for its fanless Phantom PSU, and so this fan doesn't need to spin nearly as fast as it normally would. And yes, it uses a modular cable design too - what's not to like? Alan Dexter