MiLi Power Pico Projector review

If you have an iPhone or an iPod then there is a good chance that you have a lot of pictures and movies stored on them. The MiLi Power Pico Projector enables you to show them off.

This connects to your iOS device and throws the images onto your wall, creating a 'screen' of up to 70 inches. The images look good, although movies in our test were less impressive than still photos.

The MiLi Power Pico Projector attaches to the Apple iPhone or iPod neatly and runs off the device's battery, but if you plug it into the mains you can charge your iPhone or iPod through the projector.

When opened up, the MiLi Power Pico Projector turns itself into a decent stand, which makes adjusting the projection easy.

If you don't have an iPod or iPhone then that doesn't matter, because there are inputs for all kinds of smartphones, MP3 players and other devices included. However, the functionality of the projector is a lot more limited on these, because it has been designed for Apple devices.

It also comes with some built-in speakers too, which sound pretty good considering their size – although it's no replacement for a home cinema system, and there are cheaper portable projectors out there.

If you have an iPhone and want to show off your photos and videos in a stylish manner, then you might find the MiLi Power Pico Projector to be right up your street. Others might want to steer clear though.