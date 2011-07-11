Sony KDL-40CX523 review

The Sony KDL-40CX523 steers clear of the potential minefield that is 3D, aiming instead for good old-fashioned value for money.

Six hundred quid really isn't a lot for a 40-inch TV from what is arguably the world's most trusted electronics brand, particularly one with as generous a feature set as this.

Particularly striking is the provision of Sony's Bravia Internet Video service, with its startling amount of video streaming sources, while multimedia playback from USB drives, the ability to access content stored on DLNA PCs and the option of making it Wi-Fi ready with an optional dongle also impress.

Joining the KDL-40CX523 in the CX523 range is the 32-inch KDL-32CX523, while stepping up Sony's range means getting into the 3D-capable EX723 series, though you might be better advised to skip up a couple of steps to a more high-end 3D model.