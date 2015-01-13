New-look TechRadar is here!

You may have noticed that TechRadar is looking a bit different to normal - and you'd be absolutely right. We've spent the last few months making the whole site cleaner, more modern and, quite honestly, a better experience for everybody.

Not only is the site now adaptive - meaning that whether you are on a mobile phone, tablet or computer it will bring you a similar experience - but it's also been streamlined so you can find the best news, features and review content faster.

You'll also notice a brand new wearables channel from TechRadar. We've always covered the big new products, but now they will have a brand new home to celebrate their move into the mainstream.

The last seven days saw us running a limited beta version of the site, which means that some of you have already been given a sneak peek into our new look and feel. And although we're taking off that beta tag fairly soon, please be aware that we might have the odd bug that's working its way through the system.

Plus, still on the horizon is a brand new phones comparison widget which will help you find the best handset for your budget.

Of course, we'd love to hear what you think because we'd like to think that this site will never be finished but simply improved on each week and month, and your feedback is crucial to that process.

So, welcome to the new TechRadar: we hope you think it's an improvement.