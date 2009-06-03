10 robots you secretly have the hots for

Sexy is a word that's often abused in technology.

How often do you read in reviews that a new mobile phone is 'sexy'? Or a laptop? Or a router?

But there's an exception: robots. Robots really can be sexy, especially when they're fictional and played by living, breathing, pouting lovelies.

To mark the release of the film Terminator Salvation, here are ten robots that we (and you - go on, admit it) want to rub with WD-40.

Hit page two if man-bots are more your thing.

5. Cherry 2000

Pamela Gidley in Cherry 2000 (1988)

Despite the best efforts of Melanie Griffith and Lawrence Fishburne, this 1988 clunker was no Terminator. Nevertheless, when you're casting someone as a sex robot you're not going to hire a pig-faced horse frightener - so Cherry was played by the rather lovely Pamela Gidley, who's since turned up in CSI and Twin Peaks.

[Image: MGM/UA]

4. Number Six

Tricia Helfer in Battlestar Galactica (2003)

In the original TV series, the Cylons looked like Daft Punk - but in the remake, they're much less camp and considerably scarier. Number six is no bag of bolts, though: she's a humanoid infiltrator, designed to mimic the human body perfectly. Luckily for us, the body in question didn't belong to Johnny Vegas.

[Image: Universal Pictures]

3. Annalee Call

Winona Ryder in Alien Resurrection (1997)

No, it's not the best Alien film. And no, it's not the best haircut Winona Ryder's ever had. But come on, it's Winona Ryder! Everybody in the film fancies her. Even the aliens.

[Image: 20th Century Fox]

2. Terminator X

Kristanna Loken in Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003)

The Terminator X - not to be confused with the Public Enemy DJ - can take any shape it wants, so naturally it decides to be a blonde-haired blue-eyed hottie in red leather. Now that's girl power.

[Image: Warner Bros]

1. Cameron

Summer Glau in Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles (2008)

How good is Summer Glau? She's so good that we'll happily ignore Sarah Connor's endless moaning and the fact that Glau is so thin her arms couldn't contain a Duracell battery, let alone a robot skeleton. She's gorgeous, and she rocks a short skirt in a way that - thankfully - Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn't.

[Image: Fox]