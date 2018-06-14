Win a PlayStation 4 and FIFA 18 with this exclusive World Cup competition

Let's face it – if you haven't been called up for your country's World Cup soccer squad by now that ship has probably sailed, and it's unlikely that you're going to finish July with a World Cup winner's medal round your neck.

So why not console yourself by winning a PlayStation 4 instead!? During the course of Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup month. VyprVPN is giving TechRadar readers the exclusive chance to win a PS4 Slim (1TB) and FIFA 18 game, by visiting its website and completing your details – there are loads of ways to enter multiple times and increase your chance of winning one of the prizes.

Click here to enter the competition for a chance to win a PS4 and FIFA 18

If you aren't the lucky winner of the PlayStation 4, five runners-up will get a one-year subscription to VyprVPN Premium. You can see the full terms and conditions of the competition by clicking the above link.

And even if you don't win anything, you can still score by saving 40% on VyprVPN Premium for the duration of the World Cup, which means a year now costs £57.50 – that's a scarcely believable effective monthly price of £2.88.

If you've decided that a VPN is the best way to catch your chosen World Cup live stream but can't quite choose between the hundreds of providers out there, then our exclusive competition may sway you. VyprVPN has clearly got a case of football fever, and is giving away a PS4 Slim (1TB) with a copy of FIFA 18 to one lucky winner. You won't find this competition anywhere else on the web – it's strictly exclusive to TechRadar readers – and if you don't take the top prize, five runners-up will receive a free year of Vypr VPN. All you need to do is head to the competition page, complete the entry form and you'll be in the prize draw (full terms and conditions can be found on the competition page). It's an open goal!

What's a VPN?

A fair question. Short for Virtual Private Network, a VPN effectively allows you to mask your IP address and details when you're surfing the internet. That gives you an extra layer of security when carrying out online shopping and banking.

But they also allow you to metaphorically relocate your laptop to another area of the world entirely. That means you can do all sorts of fancy tricks like watching another country's Netflix shows or, topically, live streaming the football from absolutely anywhere.

Should I download VyprVPN?

If you've been considering getting a VPN to live stream the World Cup action, then VyprVPN certainly comes highly recommended by us – regardless of the World Cup discount and this fantastic competition.

VyprVPN appears so high on our list of the best VPNs thanks to its focus on privacy and security, 70+ worldwide locations and unlimited data usage. We're also really keen on the added features that make VyprVPN such a joy to use, from auto-connect options to an interface that's super-simple to manage.

And then there's the price. Vypr is among the cheapest VPN providers out there, especially thanks to its special World Cup promotion - that 40% saving on VyprVPN Premium until July 15.