Your Apple Watch will be flooded with apps from day one

The imminent arrival of the Apple Watch isn't just an opportunity for iPhone owners to splurge some cash on a wearable accessory - it also gives app makers the chance to get their goods on millions of wrists.

Up until now only Apple's preferred partners (the likes of Twitter and American Airlines) have been allowed to push their wares through the App Store approval process, but now anyone can get involved, with Apple inviting submissions from the entire developer community.

That means there should be plenty of apps to test out once the smartwatch goes on sale on 24 April. The watches are going to be available to try on in Apple stores two weeks earlier on 10 April.

Right on time

There are over a million iOS apps currently available, so even if just a small percentage of them submit an Apple Watch app, there's going to be plenty of choice for early adopters. The official Apple Watch app for managing the wristwatch was launched with iOS 8.2.

For now, any third-party code running on the Apple Watch must come from a connected iPhone - developers can show glances (at-a-glance updates) as well as notifications (more detailed alerts with interactions). Support for standalone apps is expected in the future.

Developers have the option to release their apps straight away to those already testing the Apple Watch (like Tim Cook) or keep it back until the official April 24 date. Chances are that most of the high-profile app makers will want to get involved in this brave new world of wearables.