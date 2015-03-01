Huawei has made the most beautiful Android Wear smartwatch yet

As the smartwatch market becomes increasingly saturated, one thing is becoming clear: manufacturers care about design now more than ever. We're already a long way from the likes of the Galaxy Gear and the LG G Watch, and now Huawei is introducing its Android Wear-running Watch, which might be the most beautiful yet.

Huawei says the watch's 1.4-inch AMOLED display, along with its sapphirre crystal lens cover, makes it the "most vibrant" Android Wear smartwatch announced.

But the watch is also hugely customisable, not just coming in gold, silver and black variants - all flauting a stainless steel frame - but with a wide range of watch straps to choose from.

Crystal clear

A smartwatch needs its smarts, and Huawei's packs in a six-axis sensor, barometer sensor and built-in mic, with a Qualcomm 1.2GHz processor, 4GB of storage and 512MB of RAM powering things along.

Like the Moto 360, Huawei's watch has its own side-of-display button, which sits at 2 o-clock. All other interaction will take place via the touchscreen or through the connected smartphone, which must be running Android 4.3 or higher.

There's also a built-in heart rate monitor, and a magnetic charging cradle for when it's time to juice up.

There's no word on price yet, but Huawei will announce exact availability and cost at a later date.