TheMarket sitewide sale: save big on Sony and Beats headphones

TheMarket has knocked 5% off sitewide to mark the long weekend, and while that might not sound like much, it definitely helps when you add it on top of already reduced items. We’ve done some digging and have rounded up the best discounts from the sale below, with deals on headphones, laptops, TVs and more.

One deal we’re particularly excited about is the discounted Beats Studio Buds. They’ve only recently become available to buy in New Zealand, and this offer from TheMarket has busted right out of the gate with the cheapest price we’ve seen on them yet.

For more audio goodness, the fresh Sony WF-1000XM4 are also on sale. For those unfamiliar, we consider these noise-cancelling earbuds from Sony to be the best true wireless earbuds you can get your hands on, so they’re worth a look if you want top-quality audio. For all our deal highlights, see below:

Black Friday in New Zealand: when it is and what deals to expect

Beats Studio Buds Beats Studio Buds | NZ$229 NZ$190 (save NZ$39) The brand-new Beats Studio Buds are now 15% off when you buy from TheMarket. They’re easily the best-sounding earbuds that Beats has ever made, and they’re comfortable to boot. Support for active noise cancellation rounds out the package. If you’re hoping for good call quality though, our review found it a little lacking. Just enter the code LONG5 to get this deal, available in black, white or red. View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM4 Sony WF-1000XM4 | NZ$428 NZ$370.50 (save NZ$57.50) Meet the new boss of the true wireless kingdom – the Sony WF-1000XM4. This iteration saw a complete redesign over their predecessors, and the result is impeccable ergonomics. Our review found the sound quality to be balanced and full-bodied, and the noise cancellation is near to the best in the industry. To save on these brand-new buds, head to TheMarket and use the code LONG5 at checkout. Available in black. View Deal

UE Boom 3 UE Boom 3 | NZ$279 NZ$170.05 (save NZ$108.95) The UE Boom 3 is a fantastic Bluetooth speaker, and it’s especially good if you’d like a portable speaker to use outdoors. That’s because it’s waterproof and dustproof up to the IP67 standard, and it's got a rugged design that can withstand some knocking about. Audio quality is impressive too, and it gets loud for its small size. Use the code LONG5 to nab the discount – available in black, red, blue and purple. View Deal

Acer Swift 3 Acer Swift 3 | Ryzen 3 / 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD | NZ$1,499 NZ$1,139.05 (save NZ$359.95) This is a ripper deal on the Acer Swift 3 – it’s got the pricing and specs of a high-end Chromebook, but you’ll get more versatility out of this Windows machine. Those specs include an AMD Ryzen 3 5300U chip and integrated Radeon graphics, which will be sufficient for most work tasks and even some light gaming. We would’ve liked to have more memory here, but at this price it's hard to complain. Just enter the code LONG5 to save. View Deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook | NZ$549 NZ$455.05 (save NZ$93.95) We rate the cheap and cheerful Lenovo IdeaPad Duet Chromebook as one of the best student laptops in New Zealand you can buy in a 2-in-1 form factor. This pint-sized laptop is portable and lightweight, with a screen that measures just 10-inches and a keyboard that can be detached entirely. Nab this Lenovo Chromebook for just NZ$455 when you enter the code LONG5 at TheMarket. View Deal

LG C1 OLED TV LG 55-inch C1 OLED TV | NZ$3,191 NZ$2,838.60 (save NZ$352.40) The LG C1 OLED is one of the best TVs you can buy, at any price. This panel produces colourful, bright and rich pictures, with support for most types of HDR. LG’s smart platform is also fantastic, and the set comes with four HDMI 2.1 ports, which is great news for gamers and the like. This 55-inch set is now NZ$352 off at TheMarket, all you need is the code LONG5. View Deal