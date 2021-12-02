TheMarket has 5% off iPhone 13s, AirPods, iPads and more Apple kit

It’s not too often we see Apple items on sale, but TheMarket is now offering 5% off all Apple products on site, including the first time we’ve seen discounts on the iPhone 13 range.

From December 3-6, you’ll be able to get 5% off popular products including the iPhone 13 Pro Max, the iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPad Air 4 and Apple AirPods 3. MacBooks and Apple Watches will also get the 5% discount, but stock of these items is fairly limited.

We’ve highlighted some of the top products from the sale, but if you want to shop everything from Apple that’s going for less, head directly to TheMarket.

iPhone 13 (128GB) iPhone 13 (128GB) | NZ$1,429 NZ$1,357.55 on TheMarket (save NZ$71.45) The iPhone 13 isn’t a huge upgrade from the iPhone 12, but it brings improvements in key areas, including battery life, power, display and camera setup. It has the new A15 Bionic chipset at its heart, while its camera duo brings better clarity to images. It’s available in blue and pink at this price, while the larger storage capacities are also 5% off.

iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) | NZ$2,599 NZ$2,469.05 on TheMarket (save NZ$129.95) The iPhone 13 Pro Max is the best Apple has ever made, and this is the first time we can remember seeing a discount on the device. Its 6.7-inch display now has a 120Hz refresh rate, but the biggest upgrade comes to the camera, which now takes even better photos in low light. Available with a NZ$129 discount in black, blue, gold and silver at TheMarket.

iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) iPhone 12 Pro (256GB) | NZ$1,669 NZ$1,585.55 on TheMarket (save NZ$83.45) Apple has discontinued the iPhone 12 Pro since launching its newest range, but you’ll pay a fair whack less by picking up last year’s iPhone. It still comes with three fantastic cameras, and the A14 Bionic chipset instead of the newer A15. This 5% discount gets you NZ$83 off, and it’s available in black, blue, gold and silver.

iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) iPhone 12 Pro Max (256GB) | NZ$1,869 NZ$1,775.55 on TheMarket (save NZ$93.45) It’s been a year since its release, but the iPhone 12 Pro Max is still one of the best iPhones you can buy. The 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch display, and its larger size means it can squeeze in a larger battery (though it’s not quite as good as the 13 Pro Max). You can now get NZ$93 off the 256GB model in black, blue, gold and silver.

iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB) iPad Air 4 (2020, 64GB) | NZ$999 NZ$949.05 on TheMarket (save NZ$49.95) The iPad Air 4 is a stellar tablet, and it comes with plenty of features that were previously only available on the premium iPad Pro. This 10.9-inch version is almost entirely all-screen, with the A14 Bionic chipset under the hood (the same chip as the iPhone 12 range). This 5% discount is available on the 64GB model with Wi-Fi connectivity in grey and green.

Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) | NZ$329 NZ$312.55 on TheMarket (save NZ$16.45) The Apple AirPods 3 only came out in October, so while this 5% discount is only small, it’s one of the first times they’ve been available for less. These earbuds are significantly improved, as they now include spatial audio which helps create the feeling of 360-degree sound. There’s no active noise cancellation though – for that you’ll need to go for the AirPods Pro. Discount available from TheMarket.

Apple AirPods Pro Apple AirPods Pro | NZ$449 NZ$426.55 on TheMarket (save NZ$22.45) These are the refreshed AirPods Pro, which Apple only came out with in October. The major change is that they have an updated MagSafe charging case, so we wouldn’t recommend upgrading if you already own the original AirPods Pro. We saw these get a AU$50 discount from Amazon Australia over Black Friday, but if you missed out, consider this NZ$22 saving.