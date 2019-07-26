Australia's best cheap headphones, discounts and deals in October 2019

With headphones of all types, colours and styles flooding the market, it’s hard knowing which ones to pick – do you go for the premium model you’ve always wanted, or are you better off just grabbing a cheap set from the discount bin?

Well, it’s worth remembering that cheap headphones are cheap for a reason, so even if saving money is priority we can’t recommend those $2 discount-bin variety that you find all over the world. And, as you’ll find out below, you don’t always have spend a lot of dosh to snag a great set of headphones either.

To save you the time and effort, we’ve put together this dedicated guide to the best bargains on great-sounding headphone. We constantly monitor major Aussie retailers and go a-huntin’ to bring you the most worthwhile deals on a variety of sets – from in-ear buds to noise-cancelling cans to Sony headphones – so check out our continually updated list below to discover the best current headphones deals in Australia.

Over- & on-ear headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II | from $345 (was $499) The price of these ever-popular noise-cancelling cans has been fluctuating on Amazon lately, and we have seen it drop as low as $318. While it's not quite that cheap, you can still save over $150 on the RRP of both the silver and the black sets. And for the first time yet, you can even snag the limited edition Rose Gold option for the same price.View Deal

Plantronics BackBeat 505 | $83.30 (was $119) It's not a massive discount but these on-ear Bluetooth headphones are already quite affordable anyway. But the white set is down by over $35 on Amazon, offering audio from 40mm drivers and easy controls on the ear cap.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC | $198 (was $329) This is the cheapest price we've seen so far for these noise-cancelling Bluetooth cans from Sennheiser. There's up to 19 hours of battery life, ear cup controls and Sennheiser's proprietary NoiseGard active noise cancellation technology on board, all for just $198. That's a saving of $131.View Deal

In-ear headphones

Jabra Elite Active 65t | $263 (was $329) Available in two colour options, these true wireless headphones have integrated motion sensors to track your goings-on. You can connect to a Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri when you need to, and you get up to 5 hours of playback with an additional 15 hours in the case. So if you want great sound, a comfortable fit and a saving of over $65, then grab a pair from Amazon now.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum Free | $230.30 (was $329) You'll end up saving just over $98 with these Bluetooth headphones from Sennheiser. They're one of the better in-ears from the company and offer up to 6 hours of battery and decent sound quality. They've also got a darn good design and a premium price tag usually.View Deal

AudioFly AF33W II | $42 (was $60) Aussie company AudioFly has managed to make great sounding in-ear headphones at a very affordable price. We love these for their bang for buck value and sound quality, and they're cheaper still with $18 shaved off the usual price. Available in three colour options.View Deal

Price drop: Sony WI-C600N noise cancelling headphones | $159 (was $299) These in-ear noise-cancelling 'buds have been discounted for a while with 15% off on the RRP. However, it's dropped even more significantly in price on Amazon, and is now down to just $159, making it a very affordable set indeed. That's $40 lower than its lowest price.View Deal

Marshall Minor II | $139.30 (was $199) These Bluetooth 'buds promise great sound with 14.2mm dynamic drivers and a design meant for comfortable long-term wear. There's up to 12 hours of playtime and a saving of nearly $60 when shopping on Amazon, making an already affordable set cheaper still.View Deal

The best deals on our favourite headphones

To help you decide which headphones work best for you, we've decided to put together a little buying guide with a list of our favourite recommendations.

The headphones you'll find here have tons of features to help you to get the most out of your music, or any other form of audio-visual entertainment you prefer, however you like to listen to it.

1. Sony WH-1000XM2

Don't compromise good sound for noise cancellation

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 23g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: 4Hz-40kHz | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Battery life: 30 hours | Wireless range: 9m | NFC: Yes

Excellent noise cancellation

Best sound performance money can buy

Long battery life

A touch fragile

For the most part, when shopping for noise cancellation headphones we've gotten used to making a compromise between shutting the world out and wanting great sound performance. But no longer. Sony's WH-1000XM2 cans are a great redesign of the already-excellent MDR-1000X and offer not just perfect noise cancellation but also score top marks in sound quality. These headphones easily outclass Bose's flagship QC35 II in terms of both soundscape and feature set.

2. Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 24g | Cable length: 1.2m | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: 40mm | Battery life: up to 40 hours | Wireless range: 9m | NFC: Yes

Broad soundscape

Excellent noise cancellation

Active EQ not for everyone

The very popular and excellent Bose QC35s underwent an upgrade and now come with Google Assistant at your beck and call. For a premium price, not only do you get Bose's world class noise cancellation and good sound quality, you also get a personal butler and an incredibly comfortable set of cans. And with up to 40 hours of battery life, you'll get through any long-haul flight.

Good sound and good value

Acoustic design: Closed | Cable type: Y | Driver type: Dynamic | Frequency: 20Hz-4kHz | Mic: Inline | Battery life: N/A | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: N/A

Lush sound

Beautifully designed

Excellent value for money

Plastic remote looks cheap

For a little over $100, it's hard to recommend a better sounding pair of 'buds than the 1More Triple Driver in-ears. It's hard to fault the headphones, if you can put up with the rubber cable and the plastic remote. Even that is just us nitpicking. For the price, it's our top recommendation of in-ear headphones if your phone still has a headphone jack or you don't mind using an adaptor.

4. Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

For the next time you travel

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 289g | Cable length: N/A | Frequency response: N/A | Drivers: 40mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Battery life: 24 hours | Wireless range: 100m | NFC: No

Incredible all-day battery life

Multi-point Bluetooth

Good sound quality

Design may not suit everyone

If you're a frequent flyer, or commute long distances daily, you'll understand the need for a great pair of noise cancelling headphones. Unfortunately, most of them cost a pretty penny. But not the Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2. These headphones offer not just good sound and shut the world out, but do it at pretty much half the cost of the usual suspects of Sony, Bose and Beats. They also have a useful feature that turns the headphones off when you're not wearing them, saving battery. And did we mention you can pair two devices at once as well? If that isn't great value, then we don't know what else is.

5. Jabra Elite 65t

The best true wireless 'buds

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 6.5g + 5.8g | Frequency response: 20Hz-20kHz | Drivers: N/A | Cable length: N/A | Battery life: 4.5 hours (15 hours with charging case) | Wireless range: N/A | NFC: No

Understated design

Balanced soundscape

Pleasure to use

Limited ear tips

With headphone jacks fast disappearing from flagship handsets, wireless headphones is the way to go. But not everyone likes the feel of a set of cans on their head and cables, no matter how small, can get annoying. If that's describing you, then true wireless 'buds are the answer to your prayers. While most of them compromise on sound quality, the Jabra Elite 65t not only sound good but offer ambient noise isolation as well. They're an excellent substitute if you aren't too keen on the other-worldly look of Apple's AirPods.

6.Optoma NuForce BE Sport4

The near-perfect set of wireless 'buds

Acoustic design: Closed | Weight: 15.5g | Frequency response: 20Hz - 20kHz | Drivers: 6mm | Driver type: Dynamic | Battery life: 10 hours | Wireless range: 29m | NFC: No

Impressive sound quality

Multiple ear tips

Practical design

Can't listen one-eared

It's hard to find the Optoma NuForce BE Sport4 wireless 'buds, but if you're after a set of no-frills headphones that don't compromise on sound quality, you'll want to look for these. They do an excellent job of isolating sound when in a noisy environment and boast up to 10 hours of battery. And with a 15-minute quick charge, you'll get an additional two hours of playback out of them.

