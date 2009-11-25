Virgin Media bringing TiVo back to UK

Virgin Media is to bring TiVo to the UK in 2010, it has been revealed this week.

The deal is a significant one for the UK media giant, and will provide considerable competition to Sky Plus – good news all around for British TV viewers, as competition generally means better services at lower cost.

Tom Rogers, President and CEO of TiVo said that he expects a "long-term, strategic partnership with Virgin Media," speaking in a recent announcement of his company's latest financial results.

TiVo-tech powered

TiVo is set to develop a converged television and broadband interactive interface – which will be the tech that powers Virgin Media's next gen, high-def set-top boxes.

"TiVo will offer Virgin Media's nearly four million UK customers TiVo's advanced television software and user interface on both its traditional and DVR set-top boxes, including TiVo's broadband to the television capabilities," said Rogers.

Neil Berkett, CEO of Virgin Media said, "TiVo's proven track record of innovation, strength of its patented technology and experience in developing best in class user environments, make it an ideal strategic partner for Virgin Media as we move aggressively to bring our next generation TV service to market.

"The superiority of our fibre optic network combined with TiVo's capabilities, will allow us to offer consumers the most significantly advanced and compelling TV service available in the UK, and we believe will do to the TV market what Virgin Media has done to the high speed broadband market."

For more on TiVo head over to its website. TiVo was recently voted as one of TechRadar's 20 bits of tech that changed the world.

Via Pocket-Lint