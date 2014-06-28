U.S. TV streaming site Aereo suspends service after crushing court defeat

Aereo had offered users a mini aerial that relayed service over the cloud

A cloud-based television service, which allowed users to receive broadcast TV over the web without a traditional antenna has decided to "pause" its subscription service following a court defeat this week.

The Aereo platform, which uses an army of mini antennas to relay live TV and DVR functionality for free to air channels in some areas of the U.S., was ruled illegal by the Supreme Court this week.

As a result, the company is suspending its service while it considers its options.

In a statement Aereo CEO Chet Kanojia wrote: As a result of that decision, our case has been returned to the lower Court. We have decided to pause our operations temporarily as we consult with the court and map out our next steps.

"You will be able to access your cloud-based antenna and DVR only until 11:30 a.m. ET today [Saturday]. All of our users will be refunded their last paid month."

'No plan B'

Earlier this week the company had acknowledged there was "no Plan B" should the Supreme Court rule in favour of the content providers like ABC, Fox and CBS.

However, in today's statement Kanojia added: "Our journey is far from done."

The next step is anyone's guess, but this will be considered a huge victory for the broadcasters railing against cable cutters.

Via Recode