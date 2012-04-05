Sky 3D to broadcast Olympics to all HD subscribers

Sky viewers will be able to watch more than 100 hours of the London 2012 Olympics in 3D, with Eurosport's coverage being broadcast on the Sky 3D channel for anyone with a Sky HD subscription and a 3D TV.

Sky HD subscribers with the right kit, will be able to see eight hours of live coverage, plus four hours of highlights, from each day of the summer's spectacle.

The deal represents a huge coup for Sky, which has already managed to get its hands on F1 and now has the Olympics on one of its channels – rewarding its belief in 3D.

Opening up

"Sky is opening up Sky 3D to all Sky+HD subscribers, so more than 4 million homes will have the opportunity to experience Eurosport's comprehensive 3D coverage," explained Sky.

Obviously those subscribers will need a 3D television and, probably, 3D glasses to actually take advantage of this.

That will mean that the opening ceremony, closing ceremony and the men's 100m final will get a 3D airing, along with gymnastics, basketball and, brilliantly, canoeing.

"We know from our own extensive experience that sport in 3D is captivating and we expect the Olympics to be no different, said John Cassy, Director of Sky 3D.

Cassy

: "It's fitting that the London 2012 Games will be the first 3D Olympics and we're delighted to partner with Eurosport to ensure Sky customers are able to become immersed in the action like never before.

"It's fitting that the London 2012 Games will be the first 3D Olympics and we're delighted to partner with Eurosport to ensure Sky customers are able to become immersed in the action like never before.

"Whether you're enjoying the Games in High Definition or 3D, viewers will never have felt so close to the action."

Agustin

Jean Thierry Augustin, Eurosport's Managing Director of Rights Acquisition, Distribution & Development added: "Eurosport has been innovating to provide fans with the best live sports experience for many years.

"We pride ourselves on giving a truly global view of the Olympic Games, letting supreme sporting performances drive our coverage.

"This opportunity to present the London 2012 Olympics in 3D to Sky customers will give British fans an unforgettable experience of their "home" Games and the international sporting heroes it will generate."