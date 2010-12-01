Mike and The Mechanics star launches live 3D Blu-ray

Mike and the Mechanics start Paul Carrack is over at Panasonic's UK office this week to celebrate the production of Panasonic's first "end to end" 3D Blu-ray disc.

Carrack, along with a number of other original band members of '80s pop legends Mike and The Mechanics (remember 'The Living Years'?) will be releasing a live 3D Blu-ray album in time for Christmas this year.

It's the perfect Christmas present for any fans of the band that might also be planning on investing in a new 3D TV this coming Christmas.

Carrack has recorded with a number of genuine British pop legends such as The Smiths, Roxy Music and Squeeze (where he took over from Jules Holland and sang lead vocals on the hit single, Tempted).

Panasonic informs us that Carrack now has a successful solo career "in between appearing on albums by The Pretenders, Elton John, BB King and Roger Waters and has also written songs for The Eagles."

Carrack's Mike and The Mechanics' band member Peter Van Hooke, who also stars on the new 3D Blu-ray, has also recorded with Chris De Burgh and performed and recorded many albums with Van Morrison.

Van Hooke is currently producing Live From Abbey Road for the TV.

He has also produced this first live studio recording in 3D of a Paul Carrack session commissioned by Panasonic at Air Studios in London, filmed in 3D on Panasonic Broadcast cameras.