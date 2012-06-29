Trending

LG 'working on' a 60-inch Ultra HD flexible display

By Television  

Bendy screens are a go

LG 'working on' a 60-inch 4K flexible display
Bend it like LG

LG is banking that big bendy screens will be the future of home entertainment and it has the Korean government's backing.

According to DDaily, a Korean website, LG has been given a cool $55 million to develop its screen technology – a deal that it won over its rival Samsung.

The cash injection means that LG is busy creating Ultra HD 3840 x 2160 flexible screens in a number of sizes – with the biggest being 60-inches.

Screen digest

The displays' specs are set to be 3840 x 2160 – which is UHDTV standard – and they will be 40 per cent transparent.

When it comes to flexibility, they will apparently have a 10cm radius of curvature.

LG has already dabbled in flexible displays – most of these were concepts and created when LG and Philips were best buddies back in 2007 – so it does make sense that the company would want to go big on the technology.

Given it is still prepping the release of its 55-inch OLED TVs, though, it's unlikely we will see this technology come to market anytime soon.

Via The Verge

See more Television news