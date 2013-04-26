LG Cloud TV service to rollout globally next month

LG is about to go global with its Cloud streaming service, rolling it out to more than 40 countries worldwide next month, including the UK.

LG's Cloud service launched in the US last year, letting users store and stream content on their LG smart TVs - and it's now going global.

Using the LG Cloud app, users can access videos, music and photos once they're uploaded to the account. Once it's all set up, you can stream up to 5GB of content for free and without the need to first download to a smart storage device.

It's getting cloudy

"Today's consumers are no longer loyal to only one type of screen," said Richard Choi, senior vice president of the Smart Business at LG electronics, in a statement.

"They move seamlessly from TVs to PCs to smartphones and it's up to us to help them get the content they want whenever and wherever they want it."

The LG Cloud app can be downloaded from Google Play or the LG Smart World store, and is compatible with LG Cinema 3D Smart TVs, PCs and Android smartphones and tablets.