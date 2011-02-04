Humax Portal downloads begin, but Sky Player is missing

No Sky Player on the Humax Portal - for now

Humax has begun rolling out its OTA update bringing the internet-connected Humax Portal to its set top boxes; but Sky Player seems to be missing.

When we tested the service for our hands on Humax Portal review Sky Player was present and correct, but users are reporting that the Sky on demand player is not available after the software update.

Some channels were mysteriously absent from the Sky Player EPG on our beta version of the software, which Humax told us was due to rights clearance.

Update: Humax sent us the following statement to explain the absence of Sky Player: "Humax is still in the process of completing Sky Player tests, but didn't want to delay the launch of the Portal. Sky Player is expected to launch in a matter of weeks."

Rights negotiations to blame?

It seems that the these could have hit a bit of a snag and Sky Player has been completely pulled from the portal for the time being, although Humax would not comment on whether rights clearance is the issue.

Humax insists that Sky Player is expected to launch on the TV Portal within a matter of weeks, at which point the Portal will also be made available on Humax HD-FOX T2 set-top boxes.

The update that brings the Portal is available to Humax HDR-FOX T2 Freeview+ HD boxes this weekend, with the Humax HD-Fox T2 set top box update to follow.