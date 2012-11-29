Sony's 4K Ultra HD TV comes with 10 4K resolution movies

This is what the near future looks like for rich people

Sony announced earlier in November that its XBR-84X900 4K Ultra HD TV (called the KD-84X9005 in the U.K.) would come with the world's first Ultra HD content delivery system.

On Thursday it revealed exactly what content that system will deliver.

The 4K Ultra HD Video Player's hard drive will come packed with 10 native Ultra HD resolution films: The Amazing Spider-Man, Total Recall (2012), The Karate Kid (2010), Salt, Battle Los Angeles, The Other Guys, Bad Teacher, That's My Boy, Taxi Driver and The Bridge on the River Kwai.

All-in-all, quite a genre-jumping, cinematic mix.

Work done

It's notable that The Bridge on the River Kwai was released in 1957, indicating Sony's work to restore and remaster classic films in 4K Ultra HD is well underway.

Sony's 4K Ultra HD TV is capable of upscaling all inputs for its massive 84-inch 3840 x 2160 LED display, but an Ultra HD video player that outputs 4K-resolution content natively to a television is a first for home consumers.

Previously, Sony introduced a 4K Ultra HD projector for home use in 2011 and a 4K Ultra HD upscaling Blu-ray player earlier in 2012.

Small consolation for a huge price tag

Sony may believe that the XBR-84X900 Ultra HD television is ready for consumers' homes, but the UHDTV's price tag disagrees.

The XBR-84X900 will sell for $24,999.99 in the U.S. and £25,000 in the U.K. when it begins rolling out at the end of the year.

For that small fortune, enterprising customers will receive what Sony on Thursday called "the 4K Ultra HD Home Experience."

That includes the television itself, the 4K Ultra HD Video Player, a Sony Xperia Tablet S to use as a remote control (good grief), a pair of passive 3D glasses (of course it does 3D as well), the 10 Ultra HD films mentioned above, and a "gallery" of 4K UHD video shorts meant to show off the display.

Sony also promised Thursday that the 4K Ultra HD Video Player can be updated at the company's whim, and that more UHD content and "delivery solutions" will be announced soon.

Despite what Sony's promised, TechRadar is fairly certain that 4K Ultra HD is not ready to replace HD.