Pioneer Kuro: UK plasma prices confirmed

Pioneer is launching four Kuro series 1080p plasmas in the UK this month

Pioneer has confirmed that four new models in its revolutionary new Kuro plasma TVs will be available in the UK this month.

The two 50-inch and two 60-inch sets all offer 1080p Full HD picture resolution. They feature heavily revised plasma panel, electronics and filtering technologies to get the best picture yet seen from a Pioneer plasma.

More details on the individual sets are given below:

PDP-LX5080D - £3,199

50-inch widescreen display

1080p image resolution

20,000: 1 contrast ratio

Ambient light sensor

HDMI v1.3 with CEC

USB 2.0 ports

PDP-LX508D [High End] - £3,299

50-inch widescreen display

1080p image resolution

20,000: 1 contrast ratio

Direct Colour Filter 3+

Ambient light sensor

HDMI v1.3 with CEC

USB 2.0 port

PDP-LX6080D - £4,799

60-inch widescreen display

1080p image resolution

20,000: 1 contrast ratio

Ambient light sensor

HDMI v1.3 with CEC

USB 2.0 ports

PDP-LX608D [High End] - £4,899