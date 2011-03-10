3D glasses tech standardisation on the way

3D glasses set to be standardised soon, if the Consumer Electronics Association's plans come to fruition

The Consumer Electronics Association (CEA) is calling for standardisation among 3D TV manufacturers as the wide array of different types of 3D glasses on offer to accompany 3D TVs continues to confuse consumers.

The CEA has put out a request for proposals for a standardised infra-red sync interface for active 3D glasses, pushing for companies to join the 3D Technologies Working Group this month.

While we are still some way off the day when any pair of 3D glasses you buy down your local electronics emporium works with any 3D TV, it is at least good to see that plans are now being put in place to make this happen.

Standards not slipping

"The expanding presence of 3DTV in the home makes the need for interoperable 3D glasses more urgent than ever," said Brian Markwalter, CEA vice president of research and standards.

"As the hub of technology industry innovation, CEA is the logical host for such a crucial effort.

"Industry participation will help meet consumer demand and expectations regarding 3D interoperability in the home."

Elsewhere, LG Display is currently speaking to Sony about its FPR 3D technology, which was shown off at CES 2011, which may well be the beginning of yet another format war between passive and active 3D TVs.

Via CEA