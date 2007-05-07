Shuttle's new barebone SFF PC: XPC SD30G2

The XPC SD30G2 is able to run Windows Vista's 3D interface, thanks to its integrated Intel GMA950 graphic function

Computer maker Shuttle today released its latest small form factor PC, the Shuttle XPC Barebone SD30G2 .

The compact XPC SD30G2 supports Intel Core 2 Duo E4 processors and runs Windows Vista. It uses Intel's 945GC chipset and features a fast dual-channel DDR2 memory (which can be configured to up to 2GB), and space for a big Serial ATA 300 hard disk.

The silver XPC SD30G2 is able to run Windows Vista's 3D interface, thanks to its integrated DirectX 9-compatible Intel GMA950 graphic function.

Fit your own graphics card

If you're after even greater 3D graphics performance, the PCI Express X16 slot can be fitted with an up-to-date graphics card. Shuttle's patented Heatpipe Cooling technology ensures stability and quiet operation.

There's also a powerful 250 SilentX power supply, 8-channel HD-audio, six USB ports, two Firewire slots and a 32-bit PCI slot.

The Shuttle XPC Barebone SD30G2 - measuring 30 x 20 x 18.5cm (l x w x h) - is available from official Shuttle distributors now for 215 euros plus VAT (£171.80 inc. VAT).