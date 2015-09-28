JB Hi-Fi shutting the book on ebooks

JB Hi-Fi's experiment in ebook publishing has officially come to a close, a little under two and a half years after it launched.

The retailer has confirmed that from September 30, customers of the JB Hi-Fi Now ebook store will no longer be able to read or download ebooks purchased through the store.

The good news is that international ebook powerhouse Kobo has stepped up, and customers will be able to transfer their JB Hi-Fi library to Kobo free of charge.

This isn't the first time Kobo has picked up where a smaller player left off, having acquired Sony's ebook store last year.

Reading between the lines

Affected JB Hi-Fi customers should have received an email from September 15 with a unique code and instructions on how to transfer their library to the Kobo store.

JB Hi-Fi does warn that there will be a small number of books not available to transfer, and users will be informed of this during the transfer process.

Also unfortunate is that any bookmarks or highlights made in the JB Hi-Fi app won't migrate over to Kobo.