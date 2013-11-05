Microsoft updates Dynamics CRM with tailored industry templates

Microsoft is looking to tempt businesses in the direction of its updated Dynamics CRM 2013 (customer relationship management) software with a series of free templates for industry verticals.

The configurable templates, which can be downloaded for free from the Microsoft Dynamics CRM marketplace, include designs for sports management, healthcare, government and nonprofit, as well as specialised areas such as prison offender management.

Their availability was announced on Tuesday during Microsoft's Convergence 2013 EMEA event in Barcelona.

Discount scheme

The company is aiming to usher its Office 365 users onto the cloud-based version of Dynamics CRM, Dynamics CRM Online, by offering discounts of up to 40 per cent off the cost of a professional licence. It says the promotion will run until March 2014.

Microsoft also used the event to confirm that the next version of its Dynamic AX 2012 R3 ERP (enterprise resource planning) suite, which will also run on Windows Azure via Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), will arrive in April next year.

It will bring advanced actionable insights through an update to the Microsoft Dynamics Business Analyzer app, according to Microsoft, bringing a more "personalised" experience based on employees' roles and devices.