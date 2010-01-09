Trending

Hands on: Nvidia's Tegra-powered Audi car tech review

New system will be in all Audis from 2012

Nvidia Tegra Auto
Audi will taking full advantage of Nvidia's Tegra

We dropped by Nvidia's CES booth to get a closer look at the fruits of Nvidia's partnership with Audi – a full in-car navigation and entertainment system with a touchpad for easy data entry.

The touchpad enables you to spell out letters for text input while your hand remains on the gear stick. The centrepiece of the setup is a dashboard mounted display complete with Google Earth-powered navigation. Key instructions such as your next turn are also displayed in the instrument panel, too – so you can even stow the screen while driving along.

Unspecified Nvidia graphics technology powers the system in the 2010 product line, while the new Tegra 2 will roll-out with all 2012 model Audi cars and will be in the A8 in 2011. The technology will also roll out to other VW-group cars.

Nvidia also worked with Audi to develop a complete multimedia engine called Vibrante that serves as the media backbone of the system, called 3G MMI. The Vibrante multimedia engine enables passengers to watch DVDs; listen to music from an iPod, CD, SD card or USB memory stick or watch online video content.

The navigation system features 3D topography of buildings and cities, and real-time traffic reporting and navigation information

Audi says the system will lower power consumption for the entertainment and navigation systems by up to 10 times.

