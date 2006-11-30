Kenwood's tiny hard-drive MP3 player

Kenwood has announced what it claims is the world's smallest hard drive-based audio player

Japan's Kenwood has announced what it claims is the world's smallest hard drive-based audio player, the Media Keg HD10GB7.

Available in either white or black (don't they know neon is soo in now?), the Media Keg contains a 10GB hard drive and will go on sale here in Japan in a few days' time for ¥40,000 (£177).

The new player handles all the usual audio formats and is light at just 78g, measuring 44 x 62 x 17mm. The screen is a 1.5-inch OLED (organic light emitting diode) display, and battery life is 24 hours for MP3 play-back and 20 hours for WMA.

Support for the copy-protected WMA DRM 10 means many online music stores, including Napster, are open for a spot of Media Keg business.

Media Keg v iPod nano

Setting aside the fact that the storage media is a regular, spinning hard drive, which is more fragile than flash memory, the Media Keg's competitor will most likely be Apple's iPod nano, so here are a few comparisons:

Weight: Nano, 40g Media Keg, 78g

Nano, 40g Media Keg, 78g Capacity: Nano, 8GB (max) Media Keg, 10GB

Nano, 8GB (max) Media Keg, 10GB Battery: Nano, 24hrs Media Keg, 24hrs

Nano, 24hrs Media Keg, 24hrs Screen: Nano, 1.5-inch LCD Media Keg, 1.5-inch OLED

Nano, 1.5-inch LCD Media Keg, 1.5-inch OLED Price:Nano, £169 (8GB) Media Keg, £177

Clearly, it's a close call, which - in the race to dethrone Apple's entrenched market leader - may as well be a miss by a million miles. Nice try, Kenwood.