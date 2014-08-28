Jabra Sport Pulse earbuds go all-in-one fitness with heart rate monitor

Get precision biometrics and quality sounds in one

Similar to LG's Heart Rate Headphones (which was not released in Australia), Jabra has new wireless in-ear fitness headphones that aim to give you a full training solution with Dolby Digital Plus sound, in-ear heart rate monitor and Sport Life App.

The Jabra Sport Pulse uses standard Bluetooth connectivity and NFC, connecting to your smartphone for music and phone calls, but also to its Sport Life App.

The app, which Jabra says can be integrated with existing fitness apps, can track your fitness level, consumed calories, distance, speed, pace, heart rate, heart rate zone and work-out times. The app also includes activity-based training, pre-defined training programs, interval training, zone training and target pace training.

Rate your heart

The biggest features for the wireless fitness headphones, however, is the heart rate monitor and Dolby Digital Pulse sound.

Using the app, you can create playlists, share music and adjust the graphic equaliser, while the "precision biometric in-ear heart rate monitor" sits snugly against the wall of your inner ear.

Jabra includes a number of eargels and earwings to achieve the perfect fit, and the app will tell you if your heart rate isn't able to be monitored because the earbud isn't sitting correctly.

The Sport Pulse is also IP55 rated for water, dust and drop resistance, with 4.5 hours of battery life for talk and music, and 10 days of standby.

Available from October 1, the Pulse will cost AU$249 and will be available in Dick Smith, Harvey Norman, and JB Hi-Fi, as well as Telstra.