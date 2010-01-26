Panasonic FT2 camera is harder than you

Panasonic has introduced the new Lumix DMC-FT2, which it is touting as a camera for those who love the great outdoors.

Well, those who like the great outdoors and are a little clumsy, as the FT2 boasts to being waterproof to 10 metres, shockproof to 2 metres, freezeproof to -10 degrees C and dustproof.

Perfect then for those double-hard people who like to take a dip in ice-cold waters with their cameras and dry themselves off with a sack-full of dust.

You Leica the lens?

Other features include a 14.1-megapixel sensor, HD shooting capabilities and a 28mm wide-angle Leica lens.

Although the camera houses a mere 4.6x when it comes to optical zoom, the FT2 does have something called Intelligence Zoom which brings the 4.6x to a more than respectable 6x.

Chassis-wise, the camera is made out of Schwarzenegger-like rubber padding, uses Van Damme-styled reinforced glass and there's also a smattering of Chuck Norris-flavoured carbon resins inside the camera.

The Panasonic DMC-FT2 will be available in the UK from mid March in a choice of 'striking' orange, 'cool' blue or 'stunning' yellow. Pricing is still to be confirmed – we did ask the FT2 personally but it shouted back 'what's it to you?'

So your best bet is checking out www.panasonic.co.uk for more details.