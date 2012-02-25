Olympus OM-D impresses in Amsterdam

We got the chance to put the Olympus OM-D E-M5 through its paces in Amsterdam

It's been a busy few weeks for cameras, with announcements coming from pretty much all of the major brands.

The next big photographic show is Focus on Imaging, which kicks off at the NEC at the beginning of March.

While we're not expecting there to be any huge launches at the show, we know that all of the manufacturers will be gearing up to show off the best of their new products.

Once such company is Olympus, which recently announced the OM-D. We got to spend some time with the new camera in Amsterdam last week, read about how we got on in our updated hands-on review.

What's more, we also have news from Canon, Nikon, Sony and Flickr. Read on below to see the big news this week, each with links to the full story.

OIympus news

As already mentioned, the big Olympus headline this week is our time spent with its new camera in Amsterdam.

The Olympus OM-D E-M5 really impressed us, and we'll be keen to put it through our rigorous testing once we get one in for full review.

One of the features of the new camera is its shiny new set of digital art filters. Existing Olympus PEN users may be disappointed to know that they won't be able to get their hands on these via a firmware upgrade, according to Toshiyuki Terada from Olympus Japan.

Speaking of PENs though, it has been revealed that the next camera from the manufacturer is likely to be a new model in the PEN line-up. Perhaps we will see some of the exciting new technology from the OM-D trickle down into a more affordable package - fingers crossed.

Sony news

One of the only companies not to have made any major announcements in the past few weeks is Sony, so we've been turning our attention towards some of the rumours that have been circulating.

First up, the possibility of a new entry level DSLT camera seems to be on the cards, and all the way on the other end of the scale, a pro full-frame DSLT is also looking likely.

Read our Sony a99 rumours piece to find out everything we know so far.

Nikon news

Nikon announced the D800 only a few weeks ago, but you may not have realised that the 'D800E' was also announced.

Coming at a price premium, the second version of the camera removes the anti-aliasing filter. But what is the better choice for you? Find out in our Nikon D800 vs Nikon D800E guide.

This week, Nikon also confirmed it believes that the newly introduced XQD memory card format is the future. Although only currently available in the Nikon D4, the card boasts extremely fast read and write speeds.

Canon news

We've been waiting for the announcement of a Canon EOS 5D Mark II replacement ever since, well the Mark II came out.

Rumours are intensifying that next week could finally be the release we've all been waiting for.

But what will it be called? The 5D Mark III? 5D X? How many megapixels will it have? Will it be enough to beat the Nikon D800?

Get up to date with everything we know so far in our Canon 5D X/ 5D Mark III rumours page - and feel free to let us know what you're hoping for.

Flickr news

We had a little chat with Flickr ahead of its redesign that is being rolled out over the next few weeks.

Happily, it told us that DSLR uploads were still on the rise. It wasn't such good news for budget point and shoots though, which are being overtaken by camera phones.

Flickr's big rival, 500px, meanwhile, also overhauled its service this week.

If you're confused about the best place to share your photos, have a quick read of our Best Social Networks for Photographers piece to help make your mind up.

That's it for this week... stay tuned next week to find out if all those Canon rumours do come true. As always, we'll bring you all the big news right here.

