Nikon goes lightweight for far-reaching new super zoom lens

Nikon has introduced a new super zoom lens for its APS-C format DSLR cameras.

The AF-S DX Nikkor 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G ED VR offers a 16.7x optical zoom, giving an equivalent of 27-450mm in 35mm terms.

Designed with a more compact build than the Nikkor 18-300mm f/3.5-5.6 ED lens, it is intended for those photographers who want a lightweight solution to capturing images at many different focal lengths.

The lens is equipped with Nikon's Vibration Reduction system, designed to help capture blur-free images, especially in low light or when photographing distant subjects handheld. The optical VR system also stabilises the viewfinder image to help with accurate autofocus acquisition and composition.

Speedy

Additionally, Nikon's compact Silent Wave Motor technology boasts fast, accurate and quiet AF operation across the zoom range. Manual override is also available.

The lens features 16 elements in 12 groups. Three ED glass and three aspherical lens elements are included to help reduce the risk of chromatic aberration.

Other features include a weather-sealed lens mount and a zoom lock switch to prevent zoom creep - the lens moving under its own weight during transportation.

The Nikkor 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3G lens price will be £629.99/US$899.95, with sales expected to start on 24 April 2014.