Canon's Connect Station keeps your snaps neatly organised

Keep all your images in one place with the Connect Station CS100

Canon has launched a new photo storage device with up to 1TB of space for photographers to store their images.

Photos and movies can be imported from NFC enabled Canon cameras and camcorders with one single touch - it's not clear whether other brands with the technology will also be able to access this function in the same way.

You can also transfer content to the Connect Station CS100 from a range of devices, from a USB wired connection, or directly from a memory card. Images from smartphones or tablets can also be transferred using Wi-Fi or via a web browser.

The Connect Station CS100 is designed to help photographers place all of their photos in one, easily accessible, place. It can connect to TVs via a HDMI connection, while you can also wirelessly view images on your smartphone, tablet or computer via a web browser.

Remote

A dedicated infrared remote control is included so you can view content in date order, or create themed albums when viewing content on your television.

Using Canon iMAGE GATEWAY, you can use the Connect Station CS100 to share images and movies to a range of social media sites, as well as irista, Canon's cloud-based image management platform. Albums can also be sent in full resolution to other Connect Station CS100's.

Printing images, without the need for a PC, is also possible using a connected PictBridge via Wireless LAN compatible printer.

The Canon Connect Station CS100 price is £199/$299 (around AU$370), and will be available from June.